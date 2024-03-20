8 Fermented skincare products to try for the most glowing look ever

While fermented food is something most people are aware of, fermented skincare products are making a new category in the skincare scene. Interestingly, fermented products offer just as many perks for the complexion as they do for the gut.

With fermented ingredients on the label, including rice water, green tea, kelp, and various botanicals, these skincare products feature probiotics and postbiotics that can support the skin barrier, reduce sensitivity, and give a healthy, radiant complexion. From essences to serums and moisturizers, there are fermented skincare products for hydration, exfoliation, and more.

While various fermented ingredients can give different benefits to the skin, they all tend to be absorbed readily because of their small molecule size. In other words, fermented skincare products have more potent formulas, with their active ingredients going the extra mile to deliver major skincare results.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite skincare products and brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

8 Fermented skincare products to try for glowing skin

Fermented skincare products can help address common skin woes like dullness, dryness, acne, and fine lines. We’ve curated some standout products that can transform a skincare regimen with fermented ingredients that can boost the effects of hydration, brightening, exfoliation, and more.

Amorepacific Vintage Single Extract Essence

Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence

Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray

Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer

Sunday Riley Pink Drink Essence

Fresh Kombucha Treatment Essence

Ferver Fermented Prebiotic Glow Serum

PURITO Fermented Complex Essence

1) Amorepacific Vintage Single Extract Essence

This anti-aging essence features a lightweight texture and has a formula of only six ingredients designed to clarify and visibly firm the complexion. With green tea fermented for 100 days as the star ingredient, the Amorepacific Vintage Single Extract Essence improves the skin’s antioxidant level to alleviate skin texture, tone, and firmness for radiant, plump, and youthful-looking skin.

The Amorepacific Vintage Single Extract Essence also has tannins and caffeine from green tea to help with redness and undereye bags.

Price: $175 (Amore Pacific)

2) Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence

This naturally fermented essence has a lightweight watery texture designed to be instantly absorbed by the skin without leaving a sticky feeling. With bifida ferment lysate and saccharomyces ferment filtrate, the Neogen Real Ferment Micro Essence delivers instant moisture for glowing and skin-plumping effects.

The fermented skincare product also has rice extracts and birch juice to add hydration and illuminate the skin from within.

Price: $38 (Soko Glam)

3) Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray

This hydrating face spray is an “anytime refresh” skincare with a cocktail of hydrating essences to support a healthy skin biome. With fermented sake and black tea ferment or kombucha, the Drunk Elephant Sweet Biome Face Spray restores and strengthens the skin barrier while supporting the skin against free-radical damage.

It also has sodium PCA, a skin-loving electrolyte, which supports the skin’s hydration levels for a plumper complexion.

Price: $42 (Sephora)

4) Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer

This probiotic moisturizer features a lightweight gel formula designed to hydrate the skin and calm redness while injecting the skin with essential moisture. With encapsulated probiotics in natural alginate polymers, the Biossance Gel Moisturizer delivers active cultures at peak freshness and potency to replenish and fortify the skin’s biome.

It also has squalane and bisabolol from wild chamomile for further weightless hydration and skin-comforting effects.

Price: $54 (Biossance)

Read more: 7 Korean gel face masks for instantly renewed skin

5) Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence

This skin essence is designed as a power drink for the skin to help balance, resurface, and firm the complexion while drenching it with moisture. With fermented honey paired with two kinds of peptides in the formula, the Sunday Riley Pink Drink Essence boosts the skin’s natural microbiome so it looks firmer and younger.

The fermented skincare product also has EGCG from green tea, ceramides, and botanical extracts to refresh the skin and nurture the natural moisture barrier.

Price: $48 (Sunday Riley)

Read more: 7 Best exfoliating essences for soft, smooth complexion

6) Fresh Kombucha Treatment Essence

This treatment essence features a gentle formula to prep the skin for the serum and moisturizer and is non-stripping. With fermented black tea and advanced metabiotics, the Fresh Treatment Essence drenches the skin with antioxidants to repair the effects of oxidative stress, including dullness, dryness, premature lines, and uneven skin tone.

It also has artemisia flower extract and hyaluronic acid to enhance the skin’s moisture and texture so the complexion looks soft, even, and plump.

Price: $82 (Fresh)

Read more: 7 Best Korean hydrating essence for glowy, plump skin

7) Ferver Fermented Prebiotic Glow Serum

This glow serum promises a more potent radiance-restoring formula than vitamin C. With fermented prebiotics in a lightweight texture meant for daily use, the Ferver Glow Serum restores skin radiance and luminosity.

The fermented skincare product also has curcumunga longa root extract and gallic acid for additional skin-brightening effects, while aloe is present to help soothe the complexion.

Price: $22.99 (Ferver Skincare)

Read more: 10 Best exfoliating serums for smooth and glowing skin

8) PURITO Fermented Complex 94 Boosting Essence

This nutritional facial essence features a highly concentrated fermented formula that promises a miracle solution for a glowing, healthy complexion. With 94% of the formula featuring a fermented complex, which includes rice ferment, the PURITO Fermented Complex 94 Essence drenches the skin with proteins, vitamins, and amino acids to nourish and improve skin texture while evening out the skin tone.

The fermented skincare product also has modus alba root extract and niacinamide, and it revitalizes the outer layer of the skin and delivers brightening effects.

Price: $15.30 (YesStyle)

Read more: 7 Best PURITO skincare products to buy

Once a Korean skincare trend, fermented skincare products are making their way to the West. Now, there are plenty of skincare must-haves featuring popular fermented ingredients to deliver various skincare effects from hydration to skin brightening.

Interested readers can get these fermented skincare products at the mentioned price tags on the brands’ official websites or online retail stores like Sephora, Soko Glam, and Amazon.