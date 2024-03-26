9 Best Iconic London makeup products

Established in 2015, ICONIC London has emerged as a global beauty powerhouse, renowned for its GLOW-inducing products that have garnered admiration from professional makeup artists, influencers, and celebrities worldwide, namely Khloe Kardashian and Beyoncé.

From everyday get-glam makeup essentials to luxurious skincare hybrids, ICONIC London's beauty arsenal comprises heavyweights that come into play when one needs to elevate the makeup look with a wow factor. Their products can be purchased from their official website.

On the official website, Iconic London's description reads:

"We are committed to making trend-led, innovative make-up to the highest quality - creating luxurious must-have make up for ICONIC Baes everywhere!"

The website further states:

"We are proud to say all our products are 100% cruelty free and all our brushes and hero Illuminator are totally vegan. How's that for knowing what our customers love?!"

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We might have missed a few products, let us know your view in the comments.

1) Instant Sunshine Bronzing Drops

London-based beauty brand ICONIC London brings forth Instant Sunshine Bronzing Drops, a versatile elixir designed to emulate the warmth and radiance of summer. This super-concentrated formula allows smooth bronzer application with a simple twist, click, and blend using the innovative dispenser. The drops effortlessly adapt to changing skin tones.

Whether for a natural glow, a warm tone boost to the makeup base, or a bold bronze statement, these cruelty-free bronzing drops deliver a sun-kissed radiance without the commitment of tanning. Paired with other ICONIC products, such as the Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint and Prep-Set-Glow, these bronzing drops ensure a ready-to-glow, no matter the occasion.

Price: $28 (Iconic London Website)

2) Triple Threat Mascara

ICONIC London has introduced the Triple Threat Mascara for luscious lashes. This ultra-black, weightless formula delivers volume, length, and lift. The slim brush effortlessly reaches the lash roots, providing an instant smoldering effect.

Professional makeup artists swear by the zigzag motion technique for thicker lashes and optimal separation. Apply in layers to amplify coverage and volume, ensuring the eyes are the focal point of makeup.

Price: $28 (Iconic London Website)

3) Kissed by the Sun

ICONIC London Kissed By The Sun Blush is a combination of bronzer, highlighter, and blush in one package for a sun-kissed glow.

This product sets itself apart as a pearlescent serum mesh. It ensures a buttery-soft, creamy texture that absorbs into the skin, with pearly pigments thickened with fine powder. This cruelty-free blush leaves skin moisturized and radiant.

Price: $34 (Iconic London Website)

4) Luster Lip Oil

Combining glossy shine with balmy moisture, ICONIC London Luster Lip Oil is a blend of lipstick. The highly nourishing formula moisturizes lips and instantly creates a glazed finish for a fuller-looking pout. Infused with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this vegan formula leaves it non-sticky, smooth, and beautiful.

The unique roller applicator ensures even distribution, leaving lips moisturized and full. Apply on bare lips as the final step in the skincare routine for irresistible, kissable lips.

Price: $26 (Iconic London Website)

5) Iconic London Velvet Smooth Pore-Refining Primer

ICONIC London Velvet Smooth Pore-Refining provides a cushiony, sensorial feel to the skin. This primer delivers a smooth, perfected appearance. Whether seeking a full airbrushed finish or to simply just blur the and eliminate excess shine, this primer has it covered.

Its non-comedogenic formula ensures pores remain unclogged, allowing for flawless skin preparation. Apply it under makeup for a velvety complexion or over makeup to reduce shine throughout the day and night. Powered by Vitis Vita, a red grape extract known for boosting collagen production, this primer nourishes skin while providing a soft-matte finish.

Price: $29 (Iconic London Website)

6) Smokey Eye Duo Kajal Eyeliner

The Smokey Eye Duo Kajal Eyeliner by ICONIC London is a creamy, blendable 2-in-1 Kajal Eyeliner that is a must-have for achieving smoldering, hypnotic eyes. The dual-ended design features a chunky shadow liner for intense color and a thinner, precise liner for a seductive, smoldering effect.

Humidity-proof and water-resistant, this eyeliner simplifies eye makeup, providing a show-stopping look that stays put for 24 hours. The convenience of two formulas in one ensures versatility, making it suitable for both minimalist and glamorous looks.

Price: $25 (Iconic London Website)

7) Radiant Concealer & Brightening Duo

The Radiant Concealer & Brightening Duo Crayon by ICONIC London is a dual-end concealer crayon that elevates the retouching routine. This next generation combines a concealer medium-full coverage concealer with a shimmery crayon for a flawless complexion.

Concealer covers imperfections, while bright crayons lift and shine, creating a greater wake-up call. This retouching dream team neutralizes discoloration and leaves your skin radiant and glowing with a fresh-faced appearance.

Price: $29 (Iconic London Website)

8) Multi-Use Craft Palettes

ICONIC London's multi-use sculpting palette, has undergone significant changes since its first launch in 2018. The highly colored design allows for a sculpted look as it lacks the weight of traditional medicine. Perfectly sized, travel-friendly, and compact glasses make this the perfect on-the-go companion.

With shades to conceal, highlight, brighten, contour, define, and bronze, this palette caters to different skin tones and look preferences, ensuring a ticklish definition.

Price: $49 (Iconic London Website)

9) Melting Touch Lip Balm

Melting Touch Lip Balm by ICONIC in the shade "Undone" is a multifunctional lip sweetheart that combines sheer balmy color with ultra-soft nourishment. This go-to lip balm melts effortlessly, delivers bright color and soft washes, and leaves lips moisturized with a satiny texture.

Powered by lip-loving ingredients, this balm not only instantly nourishes but continues to benefit lips throughout the day. The color wash immediately gives the appearance of a bold lip, making it the perfect addition.

Price: $23 (Iconic London Website)

ICONIC London's lineup of makeup products represents the epitome of elegance, innovation, and versatility. From bronzing drops to lip oils, each product is meticulously crafted to enhance natural beauty and provide a timeless glamour.