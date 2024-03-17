9 Best MAC lipstick shades to try in 2024

Lovers of MAC lipsticks keep looking for new and improved shades to enhance their collection. This search for ideal lipstick will go on well into the year 2024, with MAC's formulas and eye-popping hues continuing to set the standard.

Everyone can find the perfect lip color from MAC, whether they want a delicate everyday shade or a dramatic statement lip. Their lipsticks are long-lasting and pleasant to wear, and they provide beautiful color payoff.

Here are nine of the most beautiful lipstick tints from MAC, including both old favorites and the latest trends, that you should try in 2024. There is a hue that is ideal for any skin tone and any event because each one has its special allure.

Disclaimer: The list is curated according to the writer, please let us know what else we could have added.

Best MAC Lipstick shades one must explore

1) MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy

MAC Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy (Image via MAC)

MAC's Velvet Teddy is a highly regarded matte lipstick, offering a beautiful soft, pink-toned nude color ideal for everyday use.

With a price of $18.79 and available on Amazon, its unique formula is designed to glide smoothly onto the lips for comfortable, non-drying wear, despite its matte finish.

Infused with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and candelilla wax, it ensures your lips stay hydrated. It's perfect for those who love a natural look but require pre-application lip moisturization due to its potential to highlight dryness.

Pros:

Easy application

Long-wearing

Con:

Enhances dryness

2) MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Topped With Brandy

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolor in Topped With Brandy (Image via Amazon)

Topped With Brandy from MAC is a liquid lipstick in a deep dirty rose hue, priced at $23.66 on Amazon. Its liquid-suede finish is the result of a formula that's both thin and smooth, facilitating effortless spread for even coverage.

Suitable for a wide array of skin tones, this MAC lipstick, weighing 0.64 ounces and with dimensions of 6.2 x 4.7 x 0.8 inches, is designed for durability and full coverage with a precise application thanks to its well-designed applicator.

The formula contains a blend of silicones for smooth application and pigments for intense color payoff.

Pros

Highly pigmented

Smooth application

Con

May dry lips

3) MAC Lustre Lipstick in Capricious

MAC Lustre Lipstick in Capricious (Image via Amazon)

To get a faint yet buildable lip color, try Capricious, a luster MAC lipstick in a sheer plum rose shade with a cool undertone. It costs $23 on Amazon.

A glossy sheen and all-day comfort are guaranteed by this formula's enriched lightweight oils and specialist pigments. Its standout quality is the way it complements dramatic eye looks without becoming the focal point of the look.

Pros:

Comfortable wear

Buildable color

Con:

Average staying power

4) MAC Matte Lipstick in Diva

MAC Matte Lipstick in Diva (Image via Amazon)

Available for $22 on Amazon, MAC's Diva is a matte lipstick with a reddish-burgundy shade. It matches a wide range of skin tones, ideal for adding a touch of elegance to any fall or winter outfit.

The formula comes with high-intensity pigments and moisturizing ingredients and offers a smooth, non-drying application. One can try this long-lasting lipstick for comfortable wear without any patchiness.

Pros

Easy to apply

Long-lasting

Con:

Price is on the higher side

5) MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo (Image via MAC)

Ruby Woo by MAC is a universally flattering blue-red lipstick, priced at $16 on Amazon. Known for its true velvet matte finish, this iconic product provides long-lasting wear with a super-pigmented formula.

While it suits all skin tones, its drying nature means lip preparation is crucial for a flawless application. The formula contains a unique blend of mattifying agents and saturated pigments for an intense color payoff.

Pros:

Super pigmented

Long-wearing

Con

Drying

6) MAC Satin Lipstick in Rebel

MAC Satin Lipstick in Rebel (Image via Amazon)

Rebel, a satin lipstick by MAC priced at $18.98 on Amazon, offers a midtonal cream plum shade suitable for every skin tone. Its creamy formula provides a comfortable, buildable coverage with a satin finish, perfect for achieving a subtle yet impactful look.

This lipstick's formula is enriched with conditioners and light-reflecting particles to enhance the lips' appearance. It weighs 0.3 ounces and comes in user-friendly packaging, ensuring a long-wearing, smudge-proof experience.

Pros:

Long-wearing

Comfortable finish

Con:

Matte preference

7) MAC Frost Lipstick in Fresh Moroccan

MAC Frost Lipstick in Fresh Moroccan (Image via Amazon)

Fresh Moroccan is a frosted warm brick red lipstick from MAC, available for $17.99 on Amazon. This one-of-a-kind composition is perfect for parties because it has a shimmery sheen due to its iridescent particles.

A pleasant, non-drying wear is guaranteed by the addition of hydrating substances. This 0.3-ounce lipstick is perfect for the woman who wants to add a little glitz to her beauty regimen because it lasts all day without bleeding or feathering.

Pros

No bleeding

Transfer-proof

Con

May cause drying

8) Little MAC Lipstick in Whirl

Little MAC Lipstick in Whirl (Image via Amazon)

The Little MAC Lipstick in Whirl, priced at $17.93 on Amazon, is a compact and portable deep choco-colored lipstick with SPF 15. Its richly pigmented, matte finish formula provides both UV protection and a confidence boost with each application.

Designed for convenience and ease of use, it comes in dimensions that ensure it can be carried everywhere, making touch-ups effortless. The fine tip allows for precise application, enhancing the cupid's bow and giving the appearance of fuller lips.

Pros:

UV protection

Richly-pigmented

Con

Matte finish

9) MAC Matte Lipstick in Russian Red

MAC Lipstick in Russian Red Matte (Image via Amazon)

Priced at $18.95 on Amazon, Russian Red is a classic, cool-toned red matte lipstick from MAC that stands out for its depth and versatility. Its creamy texture facilitates easy application, offering long-lasting wear suitable for various skin tones.

Its silky smoothness and long-lasting comfort are the result of its formulation, which combines powerful color pigments with moisturizers. This lipstick can be a great option for the ideal red lipstick for its proportions and lightweight.

Pros:

Creamy texture

Long-lasting

Con:

None

These 9 MAC lipstick shades offer something for everyone in 2024. MAC offers a wide variety of finishes to suit your preferences, whether they be matte, satin, or frosted.

Every MAC lipstick has its own unique set of advantages, such a comfortable texture or a long-lasting formula, so you may discover the ideal shade for every event.