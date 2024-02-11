9 Escada fragrances and colognes for men

Escada fragrances and perfumes are an absolute wonder for men who appreciate refined style statements. Expertly blended for the men of modern times, Escada fragrances complement most attire and occasions seamlessly.

As one of the foremost perfume labels, the brand encompasses luxury and worldly pleasures with its aromatic gems. These exquisite Escada fragrances are crafted to be a man's permanent go-to, furnishing the user with a touch of refinement and appeal for every occasion.

9 Exquisite Escada fragrances and colognes for classy gentlemen

Escada fragrances offer scent enthusiasts the luxury of indulging in fine scents that elevate their presence and leave a lasting impression. Whether it is an energetic aroma or an urbane flavor, the brand caters to diverse preferences, resonating with an unparalleled olfactory journey. Ahead, Team Sportskeeda has compiled a list of the 9 best Escada fragrances and perfumes for men to make each moment full of aromatic indulgence.

Escada Casual Friday EDT Spray

Escada Magnetism for Men EDT Spray

Escada Moon Sparkle Pour Homme

Escada Sunset Heat for Men EDT Spray

Escada Pour Homme Odgon Edition EDT

Escada Pour Homme Light Silver Edition

Escada Sentiment Pour Homme EDT

Escada Sport Feeling Free Relaxation EDT Spray

Escada Sport Country Weekend EDT Spray

1) Escada Casual Friday EDT Spray

Escada Casual Friday is a relatively simple men's cologne suitable for wearing on both casual and special occasions. A pure entertaining aroma, this summertime EDT contains patchouli, lavender, tarragon, and anise that cater to a relaxing aroma.

With anise as its undertone, this cologne becomes more intoxicating, with a moderate trail.

Price: $288.50 (eBay)

2) Escada Magnetism for Men EDT Spray

Escada Magnetism for Men, with an incredible power of temptation, is a perfume enthusiast's best aromatic weapon, without a doubt. This EDT has been provided with a powerful aroma with a woody smell, laced with notes of saffron, cedar, and tolu balsam.

With its long-lasting sillage, this masculine fragrance leaves a heavy trail, conforming to the onset of spring.

Price: $429.64 (eBay)

3) Escada Moon Sparkle Pour Homme

Hinting a subtle European presence, Escada Moon Sparkle Pour Homme is perfect nighttime wear. This pour homme is a perfect blend of ginger, mandarin, and vetiver, which is a widely common aroma during the summer.

Further, with its floral elements and an add-on of vodka, this masculine pour homme from Escada has moderate longevity.

Price: $99.99 (eBay)

4) Escada Sunset Heat for Men EDT spray

This men's EDT spray from Escada showcases a young man's years of extraordinary energy. Recommended for winter, this perfume's energetic content has the greatness of lemon, lavender, grapefruit, green leaves, amber, and musk as its keynotes. A few sprinkles cater to a moderate sillage.

Price: $299.99 (eBay)

5) Escada Pour Homme Odgen Edition EDT

Escada Pour Homme is a classic masculine EDT cologne that comes in handy for special night-outs and formal events.

Rightly bottled with notes of geranium, tonka bean, patchouli, musk, vanilla, and Virginia juniper, this men's fragrance has average longevity and leaves a huge trail, perfect for the cold weather.

Price: $288.50 (eBay)

6) Escada Pour Homme Light Silver Edition

Escada Pour Homme Light Silver Edition represents a prestigious fragrance for men of power and chiseled looks.

Making heads turn, this masculine aroma's keynotes of jasmine, vanilla, and oakmoss attract attention for its forest scent and long-wear sillage—a perfect fit for a man's fall-winter fragrant collection.

Price: $242 (eBay)

7) Escada Sentiment Pour Homme EDT

This Pour Homme from Escada is a spectacular fragrance that leaves a heavy trail during the summertime. A bit on the floral side, with its keynotes of lemon, sandalwood, vetiver, cedar, and juniper berries with a certain sweetness, this masculine pour homme EDT has a decent sillage.

Price: $17.99 (eBay)

8) Escada Sport Feeling Free Relaxation EDT Spray

This is a floral green unisex fragrance added to the list of Escada fragrances in 1996. With Jean-Pierre Bethouart as the nose behind this unisex fragrance: lavender, passion flower, and bergamot; middle notes: freesia, hyacinth, white lily, and rose; base notes: myrrh, sandalwood, and amber, blend into a beautiful and long-lasting aroma, perfect for spring/summer wear.

Price: $4.99 (eBay)

9) Escada Sport Country Weekend EDT Spray

A woody, spicy unisex fragrance, Escada Sport Country Weekend, was launched in 1996. With Ilias Ermenidis as the nose behind this unisex cologne, its top notes of marigold and apple; the middle notes of bay leaf, mahogany, cinnamon, and jasmine; and the base notes of cedar, nutmeg, and cashmere wood cater to a decent sillage—perfect wear for the summer.

Price: $14.95 (eBay)

Perfume cognoscenti can purchase these nine Escada fragrances and perfumes for men from the brand's website or e-commerce sites like eBay.