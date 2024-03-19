9 Korean skincare products under $20 that deliver glass skin results

Korean skincare products introduce glass-like skin at purse-friendly prices, proving that good skincare routines don't need to be expensive. K-beauty appeals to combine two things that the masses are looking for in skincare products—incredible ingredients and super affordable prices.

The Korean beauty scene is a treasure trove of awesome skincare products that deliver glass skin results—clear, dewy, and plump with moisture without making a permanent dent in the wallet. With gentle formulations that include natural ingredients like green tea, snail mucin, and kelp, these K-beauty products create an overall healthier complexion.

From top brands like Innisfree, ETUDE, Pyunkang Yul, Peach Slices, and more, there are many skincare must-haves for $20 or less.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite Korean skincare products and brands. Please let us know more in the comments.

9 Korean skincare products under $20 to get glass skin

From snail mucin moisturizers to green tea facial essences, we’ve curated 9 budget-friendly Korean skincare products for under $20. These K-beauty must-haves feature coveted skincare ingredients to give Korean glass skin results at drugstore prices.

Klavuu Pure Pearlsation Cleansing Water

Neogen H2 Dermadeca Serum Spray

Peach Slices Snail Rescue Moisturizer

Pyunkang Yul Essence Toner

Thank You Farmer Light Sun Essence

Innisfree Green Tea Balancing Emulsion

ETUDE Soon Jung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream

Missha Soft Finish Sun Milk

Skinfood Black Sugar Wash Off Mask

1) Klavuu Pure Pearlsation Marine Collagen Micro Cleansing Water

This gentle cleansing product is a lazy skincare girl’s staple with its do-it-all formula that cleanses, tones and hydrates the skin. With hydrolyzed pearl extracts, marine collagen, and saccharomyces ferment filtrate, the Klavuu Micro Cleansing Water speeds up skin cell turnover to reveal a brighter and more even skin texture.

It also has Rosa damascena flower and aloe leaf extracts to further moisturize and soothe the skin to give a result of a cleaner, calmer complexion.

Price: $17 (Amazon)

2) Neogen H2 Dermadeca Serum Spray

This serum spray is the H2 Dermadeca version of Neogen’s spray-type serums, which gives a very fine mist that repairs and hydrates the complexion in a flash.

With hydrogen water and madecassoside, spritzing the Neogen H2 Serum Spray on a cleansed face can restore weakened skin barrier while soothing and enhancing its radiance.

This Korean skincare product also has vitamin C, niacinamide, and centella asiatica to further stimulate collagen and provide anti-aging care so the skin looks youthful and plump.

Price: $19 (Soko Glam)

3) Peach Slices Snail Rescue All-in-One Oil-Free Moisturizer

This all-in-one oil-free moisturizer is meant to quench thirsty skin with a weightless moisturizing formula for a shine-free glowing finish. With snail mucin, cica, birch juice, and strawberry extracts, the Peach Slices Snail Rescue Moisturizer hydrates, calms redness, and helps the skin look brighter and extra bouncy.

It also has a gel-like texture that hydrates without clogging pores, making it suitable for those with oily, combination, or acne-prone skin.

Price: $16.99 (Peach and Lily)

4) Pyunkang Yul Essence Toner

This essence-like toner delivers nutrient-filled moisture to the skin with its watery gel-type texture that is lightweight enough for the skin to absorb quickly.

With an Eastern Medicine recipe of seven essential ingredients, including Astragalus root water, the Pyunkang Yul Essence Toner offers deep moisture to improve elasticity while reducing inflammation.

This Korean skincare product also has arginine to further reverse skin damage from premature aging and free radicals.

Price: $16.99 (Pyunkang Yul)

5) Thank You Farmer Sun Project Light Sun Essence

This skincare and sunscreen product features a featherweight essence-like texture that provides SPF 50 protection with no white cast. With aloe extract, Sasha inchi oil, and lotus flower, the Thank You Farmer Light Sun Essence calms irritation and redness while bolstering the skin’s resilience, making it appear more supple and youthful.

This Korean sunscreen also has a non-greasy, semi-matte finish that makes it suitable for layering with makeup without caking or smothering the skin with oil.

Price: $19.32 (Amazon)

6) Innisfree Green Tea Balancing Emulsion

This skin-balancing emulsion has a lightweight milky texture designed to replenish the skin’s hydration.

With green tea, hyaluronic acid, and PHA, the Innisfree Green Tea Balancing Emulsion provides mild exfoliation to make the skin smoother and less flaky while providing amino-rich hydration and long-lasting moisture.

This Korean skincare product also has a deeply hydrating emulsion formula that doesn’t feel heavy or greasy on the skin, a perfect moisturizing cream alternative for oily skin types.

Price: $19 (Amazon)

7) ETUDE Soon Jung 2x Barrier Intensive Cream

This facial cream boasts a barrier-intensive formula in a lightweight cream texture meant to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. With Panthensoside, a blend of Panthenol and Madecassoside, as the star ingredient, it protects the skin from external factors while soothing irritated and dry skin.

This Korean moisturizer also has a pH-balanced formula to keep the skin more hydrated, healthy, and happy.

Price: $14.28 (Etude House)

8) Missha Soft Finish Sun Milk

This Korean sunscreen delivers SPF 50 sun protection with its milky texture that dries in a silky porous powder to create a smooth finish on the skin.

With a double-layer UV blocking system, it cocoons the skin from sun damage while holding up to water and sweat, giving the skin a long-lasting and impenetrable UV defense.

It also has a mild skin tone correcting effect, making the skin feel fresh and radiant but not greasy.

Price: $19.70 (Amazon)

9) Skinfood Black Sugar Wash Off Mask

This wash-off mask treats the skin with mild exfoliation to get rid of dead skin cells and impurities. With black sugar crystals, meadowfoam seed oil, and shea butter, it exfoliates while keeping the skin’s moisture intact for a smoother, cleaner complexion.

Price: $10.79 (Skinfood)

Skincare routines need not be expensive with these purse-friendly Korean skincare products that make getting glowy, glass skin achievable for anyone under $20.

Get these affordable Korean skincare products at the mentioned prices on the official websites of the brands or stores like Soko Glam and Amazon.

