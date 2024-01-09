9 makeup and skincare tips to achieve a bridal glow

Everyone wants to look radiant on their wedding day and there are a few tips to achieve a bridal glow that is sure to impress. However, it is important to note that this does not happen overnight and one must start caring for their skin months in advance.

Weddings require heaps of planning and one's skin care regimen may be ignored in the process. However, there are a few simple things that one can do and ensure that their skin glows on their special day. This includes using sunscreen regularly, exfoliating, eating healthy, and more.

CTM routine, exfoliation, and more tips to achieve a bridal glow

1) Follow the CTM routine

Cleansing, toning, and moisturizing, also known as the CTM routine are the foundation of any good skincare routine. It helps keep the skin clean and moisturized, unclogs the pores, and prevents breakouts as well.

Individuals can use a gentle cleanser with natural ingredients to begin with. They can then follow this up with a hydrating toner that will remove residual dirt and makeup from the pores. The final step involves using a moisturizer that ensures the skin is soft and nourished.

2) Eat healthy

The glow of one's skin depends on what they eat. Using organic and natural skincare products is as important as following a healthy diet. It's best to start a clean and healthy diet at least six months before one's wedding to achieve a bridal glow.

It is best to avoid fad diets and opt for superfoods that are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and healthy fats. It is also important to eat leafy greens as they are rich in antioxidants and help individuals achieve an inner glow.

3) Start prepping the skin

If one has skin concerns like hyperpigmentation or acne, they should start prepping their skin at least three months before their wedding. They could begin using home remedies or choose to visit a professional to address their concerns.

Brides could also opt for facials, which help cleanse and exfoliate the skin. They can schedule their last pre-wedding facial a week before their big day to achieve the best results.

4) Beat the sun with sunscreen

A SPF30 sunscreen is a must to ensure healthy and glowing skin. The skin takes a beating because of the harmful UV rays of the sun. Hence, it is important to choose a sunscreen that hydrates the skin while protecting it from the sun.

This is one of the most important tips to follow to achieve a bridal glow.

5) Destress and relax

The body produces a hormone called cortisol when stressed, which causes damage to the skin. This hormone increases oil production and this can lead to breakouts.

Individuals must consider destressing and relaxing in the months leading up to their wedding months with meditation, yoga, a long walk, or anything else that helps them wind down. This will ensure the skin remains clear, healthy, and glowing.

6) Exfoliation

One of the important tips to achieve a bridal glow is exfoliation. It gently removes dead skin cells and allows the skin to absorb the nutrients present in other skincare products better.

Some natural ingredients that individuals can use to exfoliate include coffee, oatmeal, sugar, rice, and more.

7) Sleep well

This is by far one of the most important tips to achieve a bridal glow. Sleeping well ensures glowing skin and a dewy complexion. It also helps improve blood circulation, which ensures the skin is healthy.

Good sound sleep helps get rid of dark circles under the eyes and prevents premature aging. Skin cells also repair themselves while one sleeps.

8) Drink a lot of water

Drinking water can help deal with several skin concerns as it flushes out toxins from the body. It also helps keep the skin hydrated and promotes blood circulation, thus ensuring healthy and glowing skin.

Water also helps in the production of collagen, which prevents the skin from sagging and maintains skin elasticity. This is one of the best tips to achieve a bridal glow.

9) Bridal makeup

When one begins their bridal makeup, they must ensure their skin is prepped well. They must apply a nourishing cream generously around the eyes so that makeup doesn't settle in the fine lines. Individuals can also apply a lip scrub and finish with a moisturizing balm.

One must then use a primer before they begin applying their makeup. Brides can opt for waterproof mascara, a touch of highlighter on the inner corners of their eyes, and smudge-proof lipstick.

These tips to achieve a bridal glow are simple to follow and are not very time-consuming. They will ensure that one looks radiant and picture-perfect on their wedding day.