Alicia Keys Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

Alicia Keys has announced her highly-anticipated Keys To The Summer Tour in North America. The tour will see the acclaimed artist perform at 23 arenas across the United States, bringing her signature blend of soulful R&B and pop to fans across the country. The tour is expected to be a blockbuster event, with North American fans eagerly waiting to see her perform.

Alicia Keys tickets will first go up for sale to her Fan Club members as well as Keys Soul Care customers on Tuesday, April 18. The Live Nation pre-sale will start on Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time, while the General Public will start on Friday, April 21 at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alicia Keys' tour will begin in Fort Lauderdale and end in Los Angeles

Alicia Keys will kick off her month-long scheduled tour with her show in Fort Lauderdale, which is scheduled to take place on June 28, 2023. after visiting several cities across America. The singer will finally wrap up her tour with her Los Angeles concert on August 2, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

June 28, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

June 30, 2023 – Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

July 2, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

July 3, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

July 5, 2023 – Memphis, TN - FedExForum

July 7, 2023 – Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 9, 2023 – Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

July 12, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 14, 2023 – Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 15, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17, 2023 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 18, 2023 – Chicago, IL - United Center

July 20, 2023 – Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

July 21, 2023 – St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

July 23, 2023 – New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Arena

July 24, 2023 – Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 27, 2023 – Denver, CO - Ball Arena

July 28, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

July 30, 2023 – Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 1, 2023 – Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

August 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Alicia Keys has sold over 65 million records worldwide and won 15 Grammy awards in her career

Alicia Keys is an American singer, songwriter, pianist, and actress who has been active in the music industry since the late 1990s. She has released several albums and singles throughout her career and has won numerous awards and recognitions for her work.

Her debut album, titled "Songs in a Minor," was released in 2001 and received critical acclaim. The album spawned several hit singles, including Fallin', which became her breakthrough hit and earned her three Grammy Awards in 2002 for Song of the Year, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Song.

In addition to her debut album success, Keys has released several other successful albums, including The Diary of Alicia Keys, As I Am, The Element of Freedom, and Girl on Fire.

She has sold over 65 million records worldwide, 11 Billboard Music Awards, and won 15 Grammy Awards throughout her career.

Alicia Keys has also received recognition for her philanthropic efforts, including her work with various charities and organizations such as Keep a Child Alive and the We Are Here Movement. She has been honored with numerous awards for her humanitarian work, including the BET Humanitarian Award and the Ambassador of Conscience Award from Amnesty International.

Overall, Alicia Keys is a highly respected and accomplished artist in the music industry, with a successful career spanning over two decades.

