All Things Go Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, venue and more

The All Things Go Festival is set to return for its ninth year in 2023, and the lineup features a strong representation of women at the top of the bill. Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, and Maggie Rogers are set to headline the festival, along with several other exciting acts.

The two-day festival will take place at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1.

The fan presale begins on Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. ET. The general on-sale for the remaining tickets will start on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. ET. location via their official website- (allthingsgofestival.com)

Single-day general admission tickets for the festival start at $105 ($125 for tier two) and increase depending on the seating type or VIP. Two-day passes start at $185 ($225 for tier two). There is also a super suite VIP pass ($450/$550) that includes access to the VIP suite.

Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, and Maggie Rogers will headline the All Things Go Festival with 27 other artists

The 2023 All Things Go Festival will surely be an unforgettable moment for fans, with some of the biggest names in the industry. Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, and Maggie Rogers will be headlining the show with their electrifying performances for the first time. The show will also include 27 other artists from around the world, including Fletcher, Munna, Jane, and several others.

The following is the complete lineup of artists performing each day:

Saturday, October 30, 2023

Maggie Rogers

Carly Rae Jepsen

Mt. Joy

Lizzy McAlpine

Fletcher

Dayglow

Tegan and Sara

Peach Pit

Suki Waterhouse

Wombats

Raye

Sudan Archives

Last Dinosaurs

Vacations

Ella Jane

Hemlock Springs

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Lana Del Rey

boygenius

MUNA

Beabadoobee

Arlo Parks

Alex G

Ethel Cain

Alvvays

Leith Ross

Samia

Vundabar

Meet Me @ The Altar

Tommy Lefroy

Jensen McRae

Juliana Madrid

Free Range

The All Things Go Festival was first held in 2014

The All Things Go Festival is an annual music festival that takes place in Washington, DC. It was first held in 2014 and has since grown to become one of the city's premier music festivals. The festival is organized by the All Things Go music blog and production company, and typically features a lineup of both established, up-and-coming indie and alternative artists.

The festival has been held at several different locations in DC over the years, including Union Market and Yards Park. In addition to music performances, the festival also features food vendors, art installations, and other activities.

Some notable artists who have performed at the All Things Go music festival in the past include Haim, Foster the People, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chvrches, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish. The festival is known for its focus on promoting diversity and inclusivity in the music industry and has featured a high proportion of female and non-binary artists in its lineup in recent years.

The All Things Go Festival has also expanded to include a number of additional events throughout the year, including smaller concerts and showcases featuring emerging artists. In 2021, the festival announced that it would be transitioning to a fully sustainable event model in partnership with the environmental nonprofit organization REVERB, with a focus on reducing waste and promoting sustainability throughout the festival.

Overall, the All Things Go Festival has had a positive impact on the DC music scene and is known for bringing together a diverse community of music fans and performers from around the country. The festival typically takes place in the fall, with the exact dates and lineup announced in the months leading up to the event, and tickets can be purchased online through the festival's website.

