Alterna Caviar CC cream review: How to use, benefits, price, and other details explored 

Who would’ve thought the world of sought-after CC cream formulations would present itself as the Alterna Caviar CC cream for the hair? Limited to skincare and makeup domains, the CC cream formulation has made its mark in the haircare arena with Alterna’s raved-after Caviar CC cream- a leave-in and styling treatment for the tresses.

The Alterna Caviar CC cream is a complete correction cream that offers 10 benefits in one easy step for healthy-looking tresses. The CC cream can be used as a base product for layering other hairstyling products or as a quick fix for untamed hair. Additionally, the unique formula suits wavy, straight, curly, and coiled hair.

Retailing for $31, the Alterna Caviar CC cream is available on the official Alterna portal as well as on retail platforms like Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

Alterna Caviar CC Cream is formulated with Vitamin C and Seasilk

Alterna claims that the Caviar CC cream is the brand’s response to beauty enthusiasts asking for a simple haircare product that styles the hair and makes it look polished. Apart from styling the CC cream caters to hair concerns like heat protection, hair breakage, and split ends.

Alterna’s Caviar CC Cream is inspired by the Science of Skincare for Hair wherein Caviar Anti-Aging is the first line of haircare products. It addresses the natural aging process as well as chemical and environmental aging by infusing hair with the best ingredients.

Every haircare product in Alterna’s range consists of pure caviar sourced from the roe of non-endangered sturgeon fish. The caviar is rich in omega fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins that restore the hair’s lipid layer to its healthier, original state.

The brand claims that the Alterna Caviar CC cream delivers 10 benefits in a single step:

UV Protection: The CC cream blocks out UV rays

Heat Protection: The presence of caviar extract and omega-3 fatty acids offers heat protection

Anti-Breakage: Omega-3 fatty acids present in the cream target hair health

Strengthening: The CC cream's ingredients penetrate the hair shafts and impart elasticity and strength

Moisturization: The cream is clinically proven to offer thermal protection and moisturization to the tresses

Unique formulation: The CC cream is free of parabens and harmful additives that cause hair damage

Smoothness: The Alterna Caviar CC cream imparts shine, softness, and smoothness to dry and damaged hair

Frizz Control: The CC cream tames flyaways and controls frizzy hair. Additionally, it restores hydration of the tresses

Manageability: The Alterna product is an essential hair treatment and aids styling as well. It minimizes hair static when applied to the roots.

Dual benefit: The CC cream can be used by itself or layered with hairsprays and styling mists to achieve the perfect hairdo

The formula is unique because it is formulated without sulfates, phthalates, and parabens.

Steps to use the Alterna Caviar CC Cream

The ideal usage of Alterna’s CC cream for the tresses is to apply the product evenly to clean, towel-dried hair. Moreover, the product can also be used on dry hair to tame flyaways and add a finishing touch to the tresses.

The brand recommends adding a few drops of Alterna’s Omega + Nourishing Oil to the CC cream for added moisturizing benefits.

Alterna has made its place on the wish list of beauty enthusiasts with its unique CC cream formulation for tresses. The CC cream boasts intensely nourishing and hydrating ingredients and is priced at $31 on the brand's portal.