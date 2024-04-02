Anastasia Beverly Hills launches Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint: Cost and benefits

Known for its range of brow products, Anastasia Beverly Hills has recently launched the Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint. It is a first-of-its-kind tinted and solid serum-boosted formulation that delivers sheer-to-light coverage for radiant skin.

The newly launched BB serum-boosted skin tint is formulated with eight skin-enriching ingredients that offer a natural finish to the skin while imparting skincare benefits. Easy to apply and versatile, the Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint features a silky, weightless texture that seamlessly blends into the skin.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills BB serum boosted skin tint retails for $42 and is available on the beauty brand's website.

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint combines skincare and makeup

The beauty brand has launched a wide range of products since its inception in 1997. The brand's website mentions:

"Every product Anastasia creates is made with extreme purpose, detail and design so you get gorgeous, pro-level results without being a pro. Every formula, every shade, every tool is powerful enough to be used by a master artist, yet effortless enough to be used by a beginner."

Anastasia Beverly Hills' newly launched Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint is a hybrid formula combining the benefits of skincare and makeup, infused with eight skincare ingredients in a solid serum-packed texture.

The BB serum-boosted skin tint consists of HA+ Technology that offers a plump look to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This beauty balm skin tint is ideal for beauty enthusiasts seeking a healthy glow, along with natural-looking makeup. Additionally, the product features a breathable and weightless formula that feels like second skin and a silky texture that melts into the skin, offering a smooth and seamless finish.

Since the newly launched skincare and makeup hybrid is packaged in a stick casing, the product allows quick and easy application. The texture of the Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint is easy to blend with fingertips. It is available in a range of sixteen shades which bronze and brighten the skin.

The Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint is a dermatologist-tested, non-irritating formula that makes it ideal for all skin types, including beauty enthusiasts with sensitive and acne-prone skin. Additionally, the product is vegan, cruelty-free, and devoid of mineral oil, talc, sulfates, and phthalates.

Key ingredients of the newly launched Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint include:

Peptide complex and fatty acids deliver a youthful-looking effect to the skin and help protect and restore the skin.

HA+ microspheres that smoothen fine lines and wrinkles.

Collagen stabilizer and coconut oil deliver moisturizing effects to the skin and restore the skin to offer radiance.

Shea butter, marula oil, and jojoba seed oil add softness and hydration to the skin while delivering antioxidant benefits along with soothing and moisturizing effects.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint can be applied directly to bare skin by blending it outwards and starting in the center of the face. One can blend it using their fingertips or use a beauty blender to build coverage in specific areas.

Beauty enthusiasts can also use the BB skin tint for an on-the-go bronzed makeup look by choosing shades one to two shades deeper than their skin tone.

The Anastasia Beverly Hills BB serum boosted skin tint is priced at $42 and is available in multiple shades catering to fair, medium, and deep undertones.