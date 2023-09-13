Ann Demeulemeester first fragrance collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Ann Demeulemeester is a fashion house known for its elegant tailoring and dark yet glamorous aesthetic designs. Ann Demeulemeester recently announced the brand's first fragrance collection "A." The title of this fragrance is similar to the founder's initials. It captures her darkly romantic spirit.

The perfume is set to offer a scent that conjures the 'romanticism and modernism' of today's world in a way that defines the founder's clothing collections. The fragrance collection from Ann Demeulemeester is a genderless perfume crafted from a lifelong fascination with a scent that centers on its refined and purest form of infused ingredients.

The essence of Ann's effective fashion housework runs through this fragrance that showcases the emotional language of the designer’s finest masterpieces so far. The company shares more details about the scent in an interview held with highsnobiety.

"Crafted personally by Ann Demeulemeester through a lifelong instinctive study of notes and associations, the fragrance transmits the poetic purity and structured serenity of the designer's enduring oeuvre."

Creating the Ann Demeulemeester perfume took around a decade for the Belgian designer to perfect it. It's her first design project for the brand since she exited in 2013 and later returned as an advisor in 2021. The perfume was officially released on September 6, 2023, and is available on the company's website at a retail price of $415.

Ann Demeulemeester's darkly romantic first fragrance made entirely on the founder's instincts

Ann Demeulemeester fashion house expanded and created its first perfume with the help of Belgian fashion designer Ann Verhelst. The bottle's formula is infused with fleeting bergamot and lemon. It also contains long-lasting ingredients such as clove, cinnamon, leather, and sandalwood. Some floral ingredients are also added to it, i.e. jasmine and rose which is known as the heart of the fragrance.

The entire formulation of the brand's first perfume, from packaging to formula to every detail, is inspired by her stark, darkly glamorous designs. Undoubtedly, the perfume is her legacy that will be taken ahead. Ann Verhelst, who earlier stepped down from her apparel brand, re-entered by expanding beyond apparel to launching her own furniture and homeware collection.

The perfume also contains earthy base notes of patchouli, vetiver, and sandalwood, derived from cold-pressed essential oils. The packaging of this perfume comes in a sleek, columnar glass flacon that encases the fragrance in its modernist design adorned with the letter 'A.' It has a see-through citrine-colored perfume in which the box showcases an evocative of a blank canvas.

In an interview with WWD, Ann Demeulemeester's fragrance creator, Ann Verhelst shares her insights on how she imagined it to be her dream coming to reality.

"It has something mysterious. For me, it has to be fascinating. It also has to be sensual, intriguing. Well, that’s how I’ve always thought about fragrance."

Ann's debut fragrance collection, "A," was crafted over a decade by Ann herself. It encapsulates the essence of her finest works, offering a genderless, pure, and emotionally charged experience. Inspired by her glamorous designs, the perfume's formulation includes a blend of notes, from fleeting citrus to enduring spices, florals, and earthy base elements.