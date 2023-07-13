Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Skin line: Where to get, products, and more details explored

Renowned TV personality and two-time New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry has launched her Caribbean-inspired skincare line 'Sweet July Skin.' An extension of her lifestyle brand Sweet July, the skincare line features simple, clean, and effective products celebrating Ayesha's Jamaican origin.

The cruelty-free, vegan skincare line has launched three products: The Pava Toner, Irie Power Face Oil, and Pava Exfoliating Cleanser.

With consumers seeking clean beauty and skincare, the newly launched skincare line emerges as a brand compliant with Sephora, Target, Credo, Allura, and Ulta's clean standards.

Talking about the launch of her skincare line on Instagram, Ayesha Curry states:

"Our clean formulas combine the sensorially rich properties of these superfoods with hardworking actives to yield proven, visible results."

The culinary expert has used Caribbean ingredients, including superfoods like guava, soursop, and papaya, to formulate clean skincare effectively.

Sweet July Skin's 'The Essentials Set' comprises all three products launched to date and retails for $120 on the brand's official website and across Amazon and Thirteen Lune.

Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Skin Line features clean, vegan, cruelty-free products offering a sensory experience to treat your skin

With the beauty industry shifting toward clean beauty standards over the last few years, this brand couldn't have come at a better time. An extension of the Black-female-owned lifestyle brand Sweet July, the skincare line is based on Ayesha Curry's passion for authenticity as an ode to her Jamaican roots.

In a newsletter on the Sweet July website, the bestselling author shares:

"It all started based off the fact that I realized there was white space in the market—I wasn’t seeing Caribbean-based skincare mainstream. There are all these incredible superfoods that have been used for generations in Jamaica, and they needed to be seen and used and loved on."

The skincare brand's tagline is 'An island vacation for your skin.' It claims to incorporate powerful actives with nutrient-rich superfoods like papaya, lychee seeds, and guava to create effective and balanced skincare solutions for every skin type.

The Sweet July Skin Line consists of the following products introduced to make people love their skincare routine:

Pava Exfoliating Cleanser: A rich blend of papaya and guava, this creamy exfoliating cleanser gently and effectively removes makeup without stripping the skin of its natural hydration. The brand claims that the presence of lychee seed powder and mint leaves rejuvenates the skin post-wash.

The Pava Exfoliating Cleanser retails for $39 on the brand's official website.

Pava Toner: A unique blend of glycolic acid, papaya, and guava, the Sweet July Skin Papaya Toner claims to dissolve dead skin cells to reveal healthier, clearer skin.

The Pava Toner retails for $32.

Irie Power Face Oil: The Irie Power Face Oil combines the potent power of need seed, turmeric root, and salicylic acid. The squalene-containing face oil is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins that provide relief against skin congestion and inflammation.

The Irie Power Face Oil is inspired by the Jamaican saying, "Everything Irie," meaning all is well and fine. This clarifying face oil with powerful ingredients is available for $60 on the Sweet July Skin portal.

Born out of Ayesha Curry's personal skin challenges and beauty needs, the Sweet July Skin line embodies the at-home rituals she learned from her mother and grandmother.

Combining the power of actives with superfoods, the Sweet July Skin line brings clean, vegan, effective formulations to the beauty industry.

