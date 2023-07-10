Beekman 1802 x Mrs. Potato Head skincare collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Beekman 1802, the largest goat-milk-based company in the world, named Mrs. Potato Head as its first celebrity representative on July 7, 2023. Mrs. Potato Head is the beloved spouse of Mr. Potato Head and an all-time favorite Toy Story character.

Beekman 1802 was awarded as the best 2022 Skincare Brand of the Year by Ulta Beauty. Beekman 1802 products are clinically tested, scientifically proven, and made especially for those with sensitive skin.

The brand has released a new range of skincare products for the summer of 2023 that are both gentle and effective. One such product is the Potato Peel Rapid Resurfacing Milk Facial, a resurfacing milk mask that can be worn in the comfort of one's own home to enhance the complexion's tone, texture, and brightness.

The product was introduced by Ayesha Bshero, head of product development, who claimed that potato pulp was the secret to her perfect, wrinkle-free skin.

"I've always said potato and goat milk will be the newest skincare mashup."

Ayesha Bshero with Mrs. Potato Head introducing their Potato Peel Facial (Image via Beekman 1802)

The Beekman 1802 x Mrs. Potato Head Skincare collection is set to launch officially on all retail beauty websites, starting July 17, 2023. It will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon and Ulta Beauty, with a retail price of $49.

Beekman 1802 has partnered with beauty icon Mrs. Potato Head to create at-home milk facial for brighter skin, smoother texture, and even tone

The Beekman 1802 skincare brand has achieved remarkable success, transforming from a company producing just one bar of goat milk soap into the largest global skincare company specializing in goat milk products.

The company has recently partnered with beauty icon Mrs. Potato Head to develop an at-home milk facial. This facial aims to provide brighter skin, smoother texture, and even tone. It is the brand's first-ever gentle facial peel, formulated with goat milk, potato pulp, 10% lactic acid, and 15% glycolic acid.

Before and After the look of using Potato peel Facial for up to 2 weeks (Image via Beekman 1802)

The Potato Peel Rapid Resurfacing Milk Facial by the brand is said to offer a significant advantage. According to their claims, approximately 91% of users have reported experiencing a noticeable improvement in the softness of their skin. The facial product aims to gently resurface the skin, resulting in a smoother and more youthful appearance within a span of approximately two weeks.

The presence of fine lines and wrinkles can contribute to a lackluster appearance of the skin. The use of a gentle potato peel facial has been found to effectively reduce various skin concerns. The product is specifically designed to be fragrance-free, making it suitable for individuals with sensitive skin.

Notably, Beekman 1802 has recently expanded its skincare product line to include additional items that complement a comprehensive skincare routine. These new products feature facial goat milk as a key ingredient:

Oh! Mega Milk Fermented Barrier Boosting Facial Oil: This facial oil contains goat milk that absorbs 20% deeper into the skin, with omega fatty acids for glowy-dewy skin without leaving any grease.

This facial oil contains goat milk that absorbs 20% deeper into the skin, with omega fatty acids for glowy-dewy skin without leaving any grease. Milk Shake Hyaluronic Acid & Squalane Facial Toner Mist: The alcohol-free toner formula blends goat milk and hyaluronic acid to keep sensitive skin toned and hydrated all day.

The alcohol-free toner formula blends goat milk and hyaluronic acid to keep sensitive skin toned and hydrated all day. Milk Bar Facial Cleansing Bar: This goat milk bar soap is a facial foaming cleanser that purifies, balances, and moisturizes while rinsing away impurities and excess oil.

The Beekman 1802 x Mrs. Potato Head Skincare collection is set to launch officially on all retail beauty websites, starting July 17, 2023. It will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon and Ulta Beauty, with a retail price of $49.

Poll : 0 votes