Benefits of Alum for skin and hair: How to use it to get rid of body odor, treat hyperpigmentation, and more explored

Alum is a type of mineral found in nature. It is more specifically referred to as potassium alum or potassium aluminum sulfate. It has been used for centuries due to its multiple health and beauty advantages. It is found in the most common form of its existence as a crystalline material. It is available in white or colorless color. Many people use alum for their beauty purposes. It is beneficial to use alum for skin and hair and other practical purposes.

Alum for skin and hair has many beneficial properties. It is often included in skincare and haircare products for its astringent, antimicrobial, and skin-toning properties. It possesses natural antibacterial properties. This helps in pausing the growth of odor-causing bacteria on the skin. Using alum for skin and hair and alum based products to areas prone to body odor, such as underarms, can effectively neutralize unpleasant odors. It helps one feel fresh.

Alum has skin-lightening properties that can help reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. When applied consistently, alum can help lighten the skin's dark areas. It can also promote a more even complexion over time.

Benefits of alum for skin and hair

1) Treats acne

The astringent properties of alum for skin and hair help tighten the skin pores, reduce excess oil production, and prevent acne breakouts. Mix alum powder with water to create a paste. Apply it to acne-prone areas, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and rinse it off with water.

2) Soothes razor burn

Alum's anti-inflammatory properties can help soothe razor burn and irritation caused by shaving. Wet an alum block or apply alum powder directly to the affected area after shaving to reduce redness and inflammation.

3) Controls dandruff

Among the benefits of alum for skin and hair is its many antimicrobial properties that can combat dandruff-causing fungi and bacteria on the scalp. Mix alum powder with water to create a hair rinse and use it after shampooing to help control dandruff and keep the scalp healthy.

4) Promotes hair growth

Alum can help stimulate blood circulation to the scalp, promoting hair growth. Apply alum powder and water to the scalp and massage gently to improve circulation and nourish the hair follicles. It is a good haircare product to use.

5) Reduces hair loss

Alum's astringent properties can help strengthen the hair roots and reduce hair fall. Using alum for dry scalp is also beneficial. Use alum-infused hair oils or alum powder in homemade hair masks to help prevent hair loss and promote stronger, healthier hair.

How to use alum to get rid of body odor?

Alum spray for getting rid of body odor (Image via Pexels)

Using alum for skin and hair is highly beneficial. Moreover, alum can aid in getting rid of body odor. Here's a simple method to follow:

1) Pick the correct form of aluminum

Alum is of various types, which include blocks, powders, and roll-ons. You can opt for the mode you find yourself most comfortable with. Among all the substances, potassium alum is often employed for decoration.

2) Clean the area

Before applying alum for skin and hair, ensure the area is clean and dry. The underarm is the most common area, but alum can also be used on other body parts, such as those that sweat and smell more than others.

3) Apply alum

If you use alum as a form of a block or powder, make a thin layer of the alum on the surface by moistening it slightly with water. Later, apply the alum on the skin in that desired area and rub it gently. In the case of a roll-on, you need to do nothing but to apply it right to the skin.

4) Let it dry

Use alum to make this solution, allowing it to air dry completely on the skin. The most common part is usually the fastest.

How to use alum to treat hyperpigmentation?

Applying aluminum to tackle hyperpigmentation requires proper application to prevent harmful effects. Here's a simple method you can follow:

1) Ready the alum solution

First of all, make an alum solution that is diluted. Take a small amount of the powdered alum and add water in equal amounts to form a paste. For instance, you can put the alum powder in water for the solution.

2) Do a skin patch test

Before applying the alum solution to the wide areas of your skin, you should perform a patch test to detect reactions. Use a small amount of the solution on a hidden part of your skin, such as the inner forearm, to wait for 24 hours for any signs of irritation or allergic reactions to appear.

3) Cleanse the skin

Thoroughly cleanse the area of your face affected by hyperpigmentation with a gentle cleanser. Move the skin dry with a clean towel.

4) Suffer the alum solution

Use a cotton pad or ball to apply the alum solution diluted on the hyperpigmented areas of your skin. Massage the solution onto the skin gently using circular motions.

5) Leave it on

Keep this alum for skin and hair solution on for 15-20 minutes. Avoid sun exposure as much as possible. We are also prone to UV radiation when the skin becomes more sensitive.

6) Rinse off

Use lukewarm water to wash off the alum that has been applied onto skin and hair. Make sure that there is no solution residue left.

7) Moisturize

Rinse off the alum solution and use a moisturizer to keep the treated areas hydrated, preventing the skin from drying.

What else can alum do?

In addition to using alum for skin and hair, there are several other potential ways to use alum:

1) Antiseptic properties

While not as potent as the formal antiseptics, alum for skin and hair can be an effective remedy for minimally deep cuts, wounds, and insect bites. It has antimicrobial action that prevents infections and sepsis.

2) Astringent properties

Alum, in addition to the astringent properties, helps to tone and tighten the skin. This is a very beneficial feature since it helps lessen the appearance of enlarged pores, check excess oil production, and improve skin texture.

3) Shaving aid

Apart from being used as an aftershave and other uses of alum for skin and hair, it can be applied to cases of irritation. Even razor burns and inflammation as a result of shaving can occur. It is helpful for the skin as it tightens pores and reduces redness. Through alum, we get smooth skin and hair that feel refreshed.

4) Dental care

The restorative properties of alum have been known to have a role in oral hygiene. This leads to the destruction of bacteria and their spread. It might be one factor that keeps bacteria at bay in the mouth. It has even been found to eliminate bad breath. Its efficacy can be seen when it is used as a rinse or gargle to reduce the inflammation of gums.

5) Water purification

The use of alum for skin and hair has been used since ancient times, similar to how hemp seed oil has been used for centuries. Alum is an ancient method of eliminating impurities from water. This is to provide the water with the right quality and purify it. It is done by forcing the particles to gather together. Due to this, they are easier to take out through the filtration.

Overall, using alum for skin and hair proves it is a versatile compound with numerous potential benefits for skincare, haircare, and general hygiene. However, one must be mindful and use products with alum for skin and hair only in moderate amounts. One should do a patch test before applying them to broader areas of the skin. The purpose is to prevent any negative impact.

People with sensitive skin or allergies should seek a dermatologist's advice on whether or not they can proceed with products containing alum.