Benefits of Bentonite clay: How to use the volcanic ash for hair growth and healthy skin

Bentonite clay is another name for volcanic ash. The clay has a soft and fine texture, and is used for cosmetic purposes like acne and oily skin. Bentonite clay has made its way to multiple skincare products owing to its benefits for the skin.

Brands targeting natural skincare and beauty enthusiasts seeking chemical-free acne solutions are fans of this volcanic ash.

With a view count of 13 million on TikTok, videos of bentonite clay masks have generated positive reviews from beauty enthusiasts. In addition to offering skincare benefits, this volcanic ash also delivers haircare benefits.

Bentonite clay benefits and masks for the skin explored

Volcanic ash comprises minerals like magnesium, iron, and calcium which are beneficial for the skin. Usually, volcanic ash is found in places where such ash settles into the ground like Montmorillon in France and Wyoming.

Some of the prominent benefits of this volcanic ash for the skin include:

Volcanic ash consists of absorbent power which absorbs excess sebum from the skin and prevents bacteria from entering the skin. This not only reduces oiliness but minimizes acne and breakouts as well.

This volcanic ash is known to treat rashes that develop from Poison Ivy, diaper rashes, and general skin inflammation. One can combine coconut oil or shea butter.

Volcanic ash cleanses the pores and gently exfoliates the skin. It reveals an even skin tone by targeting discoloration. This ash also reduces the appearance of prominent dark spots and scars.

It is important to remember that it is not advisable to use metal spoons or mixers when making volcanic ash masks as they alter the ash's ability. Some of the popular and easy-to-make face masks using volcanic ash include:

The basic face mask which can be made with bentonite clay is to mix it with apple cider vinegar or water. This face mask controls oil production and reveals fresh-looking skin.

Another face mask can be made by mixing equal parts of volcanic ash with water and adding two teaspoons of honey with 1-2 drops of marula oil. This mask reveals hydrated, smooth skin with regular application twice a week.

A rejuvenation face mask using volcanic ash can be made by mixing equal parts of matcha powder and volcanic ash with a few drops of the essential oil of choice. This face mask rejuvenates the skin and reveals glowing skin.

Read More: How to make rice water for hair and skin? Details explored

Bentonite clay benefits and masks for the hair explored

Just like skin exfoliation and cleansing, bentonite clay cleanses the scalp, offering benefits for the tresses. The anti-inflammatory properties of volcanic ash target a flaky scalp while conditioning the scalp's follicles and scalp skin.

Some of the benefits of volcanic ash for the hair include:

Volcanic ash clears buildup and residue from the scalp, becoming a natural alternative to clarifying shampoos. It has a high mineral content which cleanses the roots and follicles of the hair.

Volcanic ash has made its way into multiple styling products as it has the ability to add texture to the hair and to hold it in various hairstyles.

Using volcanic ash for the tresses includes making a simple hair mask with volcanic ash and water, and letting it sit on the hair for about 20 minutes.

Bentonite clay is one of the natural alternatives to chemical-based skincare and haircare. The clay targets oily skin and scalp, and rejuvenates the skin and tresses as well.