7 Best Aestura skincare products to promote skin health

Aestura skincare products have long enjoyed popularity in Korea, but their global recognition has only recently surged. With #aestura garnering over 46 million views on the beauty corner of TikTok, the brand’s line of products has emerged as the newest skincare trend worldwide, especially known for its efficacy in restoring balance in sensitive skin and strengthening the skin barrier.

Focused on dermatology-based care for sensitive skin problems, Aestura emphasizes achieving healthy skin through its four product lines: AtoBarrier 365 for moisturizing, A-Cica 365 for calming and relief, Derma UV 365 for sun protection, and Regederm 365 for anti-aging, Aestura skincare products are all about a holistic skincare experience with gentle and effective formulas for all skin types.

7 Best Aestura skincare products for healthy skin

Specializing in medical beauty, Aestura skincare products provide K-beauty solutions aimed at hydrating, nourishing, and strengthening the skin. For those intrigued by this TikTok-famous Korean beauty brand, Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 7 best Aestura skincare products to help achieve a healthy complexion.

AtoBarrier 365 Cream

AtoBarrier 365 Bubble Cleanser

Regederm 365 Lifting Capsule Cream

AtoBarrier 365 Hydro Soothing Cream

A-Cica 365 Blemish Calming Serum

Derma UV 265 Tone-Up Sunscreen

Theracne 365 Clear Deep Cleansing Foam

1) AtoBarrier 365 Cream

The Aestura AtoBarrier 365 Cream has a deeply hydrating formula with a rich, creamy texture, claims to deliver deep and long moisturization with visible proof for up to 120 hours, and is specially developed for sensitive skin.

With unique triple lipid capsules that include two types of ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol, the product rejuvenates dull and dehydrated skin while filling in the gaps of the barrier to help lock in moisture. Dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin and allergies, it offers a safe solution for all skin types.

Price: $31.99 (Amore Mall)

2) AtoBarrier 365 Bubble Cleanser

The AtoBarrier 365 Bubble Cleanser offers a gentle cleansing formula with its abundant foam, minimizing friction-induced irritation during facial cleansing.

Formulated with a mild acidic pH, this cleanser removes dirt, sebum, and other impurities without stripping the skin's protective moisture barrier or damaging the skin’s pH level. The Aestura skincare product has green tea leaf extract that has soothing and antibacterial effects on the skin.

Price: $18.26 (YesStyle)

3) Regederm 365 Intensive Lifting Capsule Cream

The Regederm 365 Capsule Cream offers a rich, creamy texture designed to deliver intensive lifting and firming benefits for aging skin in just seven days, even for sensitive skin types.

Enriched with a unique Derma Tightening Barrier Capsule, fortified with collagen, ceramides, and Vitamin C, this product effectively firms the complexion while fortifying the skin barrier. The result is visibly plumper and more contoured skin, with a reduction in smile lines, texture, and wrinkles. It also has a PDRN complex for further skin-firming benefits for fast-sagging skin.

Price: $46.40 (Amore Mall)

4) AtoBarrier 365 Hydro Soothing Cream

The AtoBarrier 365 Hydro Soothing Cream features a lightweight gel texture, delivering soothing hydration to dehydrated skin without any irritation or heavy, oily feeling, making it ideal for oily skin types.

With 11 moisture nutrients, including glutamic acid, PCA, and glycogen, the product instantly moisturizes the skin to prevent dryness and visibly reduces signs of stress in just minutes after application. The Aestura skincare product also has trehalose, the secret to the formula’s deep moisturizing benefits, which fills 10 layers of the skin with moisture for long-lasting cooling and hydrating effects.

Price: $29.57 (YesStyle)

5) A-Cica 365 Blemish Calming Serum

The A-Cica 365 Serum features a rich, silky texture designed to provide soothing relief to trouble-prone, sensitive skin. It has specialized cica calming ingredients, including phytosterol, beta-glucan, and madecassoside, This corrective serum calms and moisturizes the skin while helping repair compromised skin barriers to provide relief from irritation and redness from acne.

This Aestura skincare product has niacinamide to further minimize stubborn blemishes that don't disappear even after calming the irritated skin.

Price: $27.27 (Amore Mall)

6) Derma UV 365 Red Calming Tone Up Sunscreen

The Derma UV 365 Sunscreen has a mineral sunscreen formula that provides SPF 50 sun protection. Additionally, it features a tone-up effect designed to last up to 8 hours, ensuring flawless-looking and well-protected skin.

With a vibrant pink formula that has skin-toning effects, the tone-up cream helps soothe and visibly diminish redness and blemishes while helping even out the skin tone and giving the skin a radiance boost. It also has ceramide NP and hyaluronic acid to keep the skin moisturized while calming irritation.

Price: $27.83 (YesStyle)

7) Theracne 365 Clear Deep Cleansing Foam

The Theracne 365 Cleansing Foam is formulated with a gentle, pH-balanced formula designed for acne-prone skin. It effectively removes impurities, excess sebum, and dead skin cells while providing mild exfoliation, all without compromising the skin’s protective barrier.

With skin-friendly amino acids, the Aestura skincare product provides deep cleansing effects without leaving the skin with a tight feeling or dryness. It also has allantoin and sodium hyaluronate to provide hydrating and moisturizing effects for a freshly cleansed complexion.

Price: $20.87 (YesStyle)

Aestura skincare products have garnered a dedicated following among skincare enthusiasts, from novices to experts, owing to their medically effective yet gentle formulations suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

For anybody who wants to amp up their skincare routines with items that focus on skin health, these Aestura skincare products are available for purchase at the official platform for Amorepacific brands, Amore Mall, as well as K-beauty stores like YesStyle and Stylevana.

