5 Best Astros star Justin Verlander’s wife Kate Upton makeup looks of all time

Kate Upton, wife of Astros star Justin Verlander, has been garnering quite the attention for her makeup looks. Popularly known for her movies such as The Other Woman, Sweet Dreams, The Layover, and more, Kate Upton also has graced the cover of the magazine Sports Illustrated in 2012, 2013, and 2017 issues.

Other than being a professional actor and model, Kate Upton is also a five-time world champion equestrian. She married Astros star Justin Verlander in 2017 and after the Astros re-acquired Justin, Kate Upton and her family moved back to Houston, amid which she also took a break from acting.

But that hasn't stopped people from fangirling over her looks.

Kate Upton's 5 best makeup looks

Kate Upton has been a part of many successful movies and has often been spotted wearing stunning makeup looks. Here are 5 of her best makeup looks:

Pink soft dewy glam makeup

Glam kohl eye makeup look

Bronzed smokey eye makeup look

Matt no makeup look

Soft red lip makeup look

1) Pink soft dewy glam makeup

One of Kate Upton's best makeup looks of all time is the one where she is seen wearing a very soft pink dewy glam. The actress wore a sheer coverage foundation look that highlighted her nose freckles and sculpted cheeks with blush.

She further added a shimmer eyeshadow with mascara to enhance her eyelashes. Kate finished her makeup with shimmer on the corner of her eyes, with a pink glossy lipstick.

2) Glam kohl eye makeup look

While celebrating her 31st birthday, the actress chose to wear a glam makeup look with kohl-lined eyes that made her blue eyes pop more. For the rest of her face, she kept it simple and basic and applied a sheer pink blush, with natural thin brows and subtle bronzer on the cheeks and forehead area.

3) Bronzed smokey eye makeup look

In a BTS photo from her Donna Karan campaign, Kate Upton shared her very bronzed makeup look with smokey eyes. In this look, she can be seen sporting a dewy makeup base with dewy bronzed cheeks. She also donned a black smokey eyeshadow with some shimmer dabbed on the eyelids for some added drama.

The eye makeup also features winged eyeliner, false voluminous eyelashes, and dark feathered brows.

4) Matte no-makeup look

For an event, Kate wore a minimal no makeup look that was in sync with her beige dress. Instead of going the usual route of a dewy base, this time she chose a matt finish for her makeup.

She further paired her look with false eyelashes, some shimmer in the inner corners of her eye, some sheer blush on the apples of the cheek, and clear gloss.

5) Smudged brows eyes

Kate's other best makeup look is the one where she chose to wear brown smudged eye makeup with nude pink glossy lips. In this look, she ditched the false eyelashes and wore only smudged eyeshadow on her eyelids and along her waterline.

She further added a pink blush to her face and nude pink glossy lipstick, with feathered brows, and shimmer in the inner corner of the eyes and on the bridge of the nose.

Kate's 5 best makeup looks can be easily recreated and do not require a lot of expert techniques to achieve.

