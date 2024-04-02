5 Best beauty looks at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 was held on April 2, 2024. It brought together music's brightest stars for an unforgettable evening of performances, accolades, and, of course, fabulous fashion and beauty moments.

Hosted at the prestigious Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and broadcast live on FOX, the event drew attention not only for its star-studded lineup but also for the glamorous red-carpet looks sported by some of the industry's biggest names.

Among the attendees were iconic figures including Cher, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, SZA, and Meghan Trainor, who captivated audiences not only with their musical talents but also with their stunning beautiful looks.

Best Makeup Looks At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Here are the five celebs that served the best beauty looks at the iHeartRadio awards:

1) Beyoncé’s Soft Glam Elegance

Pop star Beyoncé arrived at the iHeartRadio awards in a beautiful black leather outfit that featured gold embellishments all over, a V-plunging neckline, and a stack of belts with a cowboy hat. She further elevated her outfit with a pair of black stiletto heels.

Beyoncé paired her outfit with a soft glam look. Her makeup look featured a gentle pink blush with a captivating eye makeup, that consisted of a golden shimmer eyeshadow, with voluminous lashes adding depth and mesmerizing effect into her eyes.

For a perfect finishing touch to this look, she lined up her lips with brown lipliner then applied nude pink lipstick before adding some clear gloss.

2) SZA’s Sunshine Glow

SZA showed off an amazing yellow bodycon gown on the iHeartRadio red carpet. The singer color-coordinated her makeup with her yellow outfit. The matte makeup base was complemented by light yellow touches on SZA’s under-eye area to brighten her skin. Her eyes glittered pink with the shade of eyeshadow which matched well with her dress as well as the voluminous set of eyelashes added a touch of drama.

For more emphasis on these features, she then dusted highlighter on the inner eye corners and nose bridge to look radiant. She completed her look with brown lip liner, nude pink lipstick, and some gloss.

3) Katy Perry’s Effortless Chic

American Idol judge Katy Perry stepped out for the cameras on the iHeart Radio Awards red carpet in a black sheer dress. She paired her outfit with ankle-length boots and a pair of black sunglasses. The singer opted for a natural makeup look and accessorized her look with a pair of dainty hoop earrings.

She added a pop of color to the look with a light pink lipstick and an open haircut with a crimped texture. Volume lashes framed her eyes without making them appear too heavy.

4. Cher’s Timeless Glamour

Cher’s legendary presence on the iHeartRadio red carpet was marked by a black sequinned leather ensemble, where she was also seen going in for a group photo with Meryl Streep and Jennifer Hudson.

Cher sported a bedazzled top with full sleeves that also featured a bangle designs on the ends, and leather pant paired with a belt.

Her makeup featured a soft pink shimmer eyeshadow that added sparkle to her eyes with voluminous mascara. A light coating of that same shade blush on the apples of her cheeks gave an attractive flush while a layer of pink lipstick topped with gloss made them alluring.

5) Meghan Trainor’s Pretty in Pink

Meghan Trainor went for boldness in pink from head to toe on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. The singer's outfit was a one piece dress with a collar and corset bodice on the waist. She further accessorised her look with black stockings and a silver clutch.

Meghan sported a dewy pearl skin finish makeup which enabled her face to be illuminated from within. For her eye makeup, Meghan chose soft-pink shades that blended very softly into her lids together with minimal eyeliner definition around the eyes which created a subdued but captivating look.

She addd a pop of highlighting pink blush dusted across the apples of the cheek and a dewy pink lipstick gave a muted romantic touch to her look.

From Beyoncé’s glam softness meets Katy Perry’s effortless chic meets SZA’s sunshine glow meets Cher’s glamorous timelessness meets Meghan Trainor’s pretty-in-pink; each beauty look epitomizing individuality, creativity, and sophistication that would last a lifetime on the red carpet inspiring beauty junkies all over the world.