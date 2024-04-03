Korean lip products are known for their ability to plump the lips with vivid tints. Rom&nd offers a wide range of lip products that embody the qualities that K-beauty brands are loved for. The brand's lippies are long-lasting and composed of lightweight formulas. Their luxe ingredients can also help nourish the lips and improve their appearance.

5 must-have Korean lip products from Rom&nd

Let's take a look at five of the best Korean lip products from Rom&nd that can match every individual's style and preference:

1) Rom&nd Zero Matte Lipstick

Zero Matte Lipstick offers full coverage and is suitable for all skin types, as stated on Rom&nd's official website. The brand claims that this Korean lip product is weightless and offers a smooth finish along with hydration. The lipstick is unisex and for adult use only.

According to customer reviews, this matte lipstick is well pigmented and has a quick drying time. It also doesn't flake or leave the lips cracked. This product can be purchased on Amazon for $8.99.

2) Rom&nd Lip Mate Pencil Be Over Shade

Rom&nd Lip Mate Pencil Be Over Shade enhances the lip shape and gives it a natural tint. Customer reviews praise this product for providing ideal thickness and its finger brush allows the user to blend the tint easily. The lip liner is also appreciated for its long stay.

As per the brand's description, this Korean lip product comes in different colors to suit varied undertones and it costs $10 on Rom&nd's online store.

3) Rom&nd Glasting Melting Balm

Rom&nd's website states that Glasting Melting Balm is "plant-based" and comprises vegan moisturizing oil that leaves the lips nourished. This lip balm is also described as long-lasting and sensitive skin-friendly. Customer reviews highlight this product for its coloration.

The brand advises skincare enthusiasts to keep this lip balm away from excessive light exposure. This Korean lip product is sold for $10 on Rom&nd's online store.

4) Rom&nd Glasting Color Gloss

Glasting Color Gloss has a moderate thickness and gives a clear color payoff for natural lips. On Rom&nd's website, this Korean lip product is described as "non-sticky and comfortable" to wear.

According to customer reviews, the gloss covers fine wrinkles on the lips. It sells for $10 on the brand's online store.

5) Rom&nd Lip Matter

Rom&nd Lip Matter can be used in two different ways - as a lip base and as a top coat. The main features of this product include natural ingredients that can moisturize the lips and transform glossy lipsticks into a matte texture.

Moreover, the brand states that it provides a blurry lips effect. This product is available for $8.50 on the brand's website.

Korean lip products are in high demand because of their hydrating and lip-plumping qualities.