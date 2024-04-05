7 Best Korean skincare products for Summer 2024

Korean skincare products are packed with hydrating ingredients and broad-spectrum sun protection that can keep the skin happy and healthy during the summers.

With the sudden upsurge in temperature comes stronger UV exposure, skin dehydration, outbursts of sebum and oil, untimely breakouts, premature aging symptoms, and other related skin concerns. In this article, Sportskeeda has curated a lineup of Korean skincare products to take care of the skin during summer the K-beauty way.

7 Korean skincare products for summer

For anybody who wants a glowing summer-ready complexion, we’ve curated 7 of the best Korean skincare products that will give the skin what it needs for the hotter days—hydration, sun protection, and antioxidant care to prevent premature signs of aging.

Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day Tone-up

Glow Recipe Plum Cream

Beplain Mung Bean Cleansing Foam

Beauty of Joseon Apricot Peeling Gel

Cosrx The Vitamin C 23 Serum

iUnik Centella Calming Gel Cream

Saturday Skin Glacier Water Cream

1) Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day Sun Tone-up Fluid

While a tan is nice, sun damage is not and Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Fluid has SPF 50+ protection that can shield the skin from both UVA and UVB. This Korean skincare product comes with a lightweight liquid formula and doesn’t have a white cast, as stated on the brand's website.

With a tone-up sunscreen effect, it can be used as a multi-tasking skincare product to provide both sun protection and even complexion. It can also be used as a makeup base with its natural pink shade that claims to add a lively, healthy finish to the skin.

Price: $14.80 (YesStyle)

2) Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream

Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream has a whipped gel cream texture, containing polyglutamic acid, plum, ice and willowherb. With this blend of ingredients, this moisturizing cream targets a parched complexion, which can be used to support the skin’s optimal hydration during the summer months.

Glow Recipe highlights on its website that this product features five different weights of hyaluronic acid which target all layers of the skin, while polyglutamic acid is known to boost the hydrating, firming, and plumping effects.

Price: $40 (Glow Recipe)

3) Beplain Mung Bean pH-balanced Cleansing Foam

When wearing SPF in the summer, plus the excessive sweating and oiliness in the skin, washing the face at the end of the day will keep the skin clean and fresh through the summer. Use Beplain’s Mung Bean Foam, an amino acid-rich cleanser that can wash away dirt, sebum, and makeup.

With Korean red bean powder, these tiny textures visible on the cleanser can gently scrub through the skin to remove excess oil and dead skin cells. This Korean skincare product also has a pH-balancing formula, which means it’s non-stripping.

Price: $16 (Beplain)

4) Beauty of Joseon Apricot Peeling Gel

Beauty of Joseon describes Apricot Peeling Gel as a gommage type exfoliator, which can be used when the skin is exposed to the build up of sweat, excess oil, sunscreen, and makeup. These external factors can clog pores and make the complexion look dull.

Its formula has both exfoliating and hydrating effects as plant-based cellulose is known to remove impurities, while the prunus mume flower water is rich in flavonoids and polyphenols that can keep the skin moist.

Price: $13 (Beauty of Joseon)

5) Cosrx The Vitamin C 23 Serum

According to the brand description, Cosrx Vitamin C 23 Serum has a lightweight, quick-absorbing consistency that targets acne scars, dull complexion, and hyperpigmentation.

With pure vitamin C in ascorbic acid form, the serum has potent antioxidants, which are known to protect the skin from damage caused by the sun’s rays. Vitamin C can also help even out the skin tone and fade dark spots due to overexposure to the summer sun.

This Korean skincare product also has vitamin E, which is another antioxidant, as well as hyaluronic acid and allantoin, which are both known to support skin hydration.

Price: $19 (Cosrx)

6) iUnik Centella Calming Gel Cream

The iUnik Centella Calming Gel Cream has a gel formula that claims to provide intense hydration and calm redness, which can be helpful in the summer. Gel moisturizers, like this one, are non-greasy, fast-absorbing, and have a cooling effect on the skin, which makes them a better choice than oil-based creams or moisturizers.

This Korean skincare product has leaf waters from both centella asiatica and tea tree, which are known to calm sensitive skin and irritation, as mentioned on iUnik's website.

Price: $15.99 (iUnik)

7) Saturday Skin Waterfall Glacier Water Cream

The Saturday Skin Water Cream has a jelly-like texture, containing a cocktail of ferments, plant extracts, and amino acids that can help with hydration and calming the skin.

With Alaska Glacier Water, the cream can be used to provide hydrating relief for dry and parched summer skin. This Korean skincare product also has Iceland moss, which is known for minimizing the look of redness. Moreover, Saturday Skin’s Xpertmoist is a unique fusion of fermented extracts to improve skin vitality.

Price: $25 (Saturday Skin)

With long days of sun exposure and the effects of high temperatures on the skin that can cause excessive oiliness, perspiration, and skin damage, summer can take its toll on the complexion.

For anyone who wants to amp up their beauty routine with the best K-beauty goodies for the hottest season, these Korean skincare products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on their brand websites as well as Sephora and Amazon.

