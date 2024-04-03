Korean skincare products from Skinfood, with its philosophy that “healthy skin is beautiful skin,” gained a global cult following for their unique “food cosmetics” concept.

Established in 1957, the brand is among the first-gen beauty lines to root its formulas in food—from vegetables, fruits, and grains. They combine the benefits of all-natural items with the latest skincare technologies to offer a wide range of products, from facial cleansers to serums, moisturizers, creams, masks, and many more. Their formulas also include ingredients like eggs, carrots, and aloe vera, peach sake, rice, honey and propolis.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite skincare products from the brand. Please share your thoughts in the comments.

8 Best Korean skincare products from Skinfood

For anyone who is intrigued by the concept of food-based skincare and “nutritive beauty,” we’ve rounded up 8 of the best Korean skincare products to try from Skinfood.

Egg White Cleansing Foam

Black Sugar Mask

Royal Honey Propolis Essence

Peach Sake Toner

Carrot Calming Water Pad

Rice Mask

Aloe Vera Soothing Gel

Yuja C Clear Cream

1) Egg White Perfect Pore Cleansing Foam

Egg White Cleansing Foam has a rich creamy texture that helps in removing impurities, excess oil, and dirt to achieve an even complexion.

With albumin extract from egg white and a 5RG-Pore eraser, the Korean skincare product can be used to unclog pores while giving the skin extra moisture and firmness. It also has sulfur hot spring water that is known to have skin-loving minerals to help with skin health.

Price: $13

Read more: 7 Best cream cleansers for dry skin types

2) Black Sugar Mask Wash Off

Skinfood Black Sugar Mask Wash Off features is a physical exfoliating product that can be used to make the skin smoother. With organic black sugar granules, the wash-off mask can be used as a face scrub to naturally remove dead skin cells and target dullness and skin texture.

This Korean skincare product also has shea butter and macadamia seed oil which are known to nourish and deeply moisturize the complexion.

Price: $10.79

Read more: 7 Korean gel face masks to try for instantly renewed skin

3) Royal Honey Propolis Enrich Essence

Royal Honey Propolis Enrich Essence has a lightweight silky texture that works on skin dryness, dehydration, redness, and sensitivity.

With a blend of bee-based extracts from 63% Black Bee propolis, 10% royal jelly, and 10% Black honey, this Korean skincare product from Skinfood can be used in routines to hydrate the skin while helping build a firm barrier. It also has lactobacillus ferment that claims to soothe redness and sensitivity.

Price: $25.60

Read more: 7 Best propolis products in Korean skincare

4) Peach Sake Toner

Skinfood Peach Sake Toner has a lightweight and refreshing formula that claims to deliver visible pore tightening, and minimizing effects. It can also provide hydration to maintain the skin’s elasticity.

With vitamins A and C-rich peach extract and rice sake, the facial toner helps in controlling oiliness while tightening enlarged pores. This Korean toner also has allantoin, which can soothe and moisturize the complexion to help maintain its resilience.

Price: $13.50

5) Carrot Carotene Calming Water Pad

Carrot Carotene Calming Water Pad features a vegan formula and soft waffle texture for the pad that can be used to relieve overheated skin and is also safe to use for sensitive skin types without irritating.

With beta carotene and rich antioxidants from carrot seed oil, the Korean toner pad helps in giving calming moisture to the skin to target redness, itchiness, and dehydration. This Korean skincare product from Skinfood also has olive fruit oil and sodium hyaluronate which gives a hydrating benefit to the skin.

Price: $19.99

6) Rice Mask Wash Off

Skinfood Rice Mask Wash Off Pack features K-beauty rice water ingredients that claim to promote a healthy-looking complexion. It contains the goodness of vitamin E and antioxidants from Cheorwon Odae rice.

This wash-off mask can be used to gently exfoliate the skin and remove impurities and dead skin cells. It also has sodium hyaluronate to deliver additional nourishing and hydrating effects to help the skin look clearer.

Price: $11

Read more: 6 Best mud masks to transform your skincare regimen

7) Aloe Vera 93% Soothing Gel

Aloe Vera Soothing Moisturizer features a gentle formula that claims to be sensitive skin-safe. It has a gel texture that is lightweight to give instant hydrating relief without leaving oiliness or a heavy feeling on the skin.

With 93% aloe vera extract, this Korean skincare product can be used to cool and soothe dry, reddened, irritated, and fatigued skin. The product also has sodium hyaluronate and other botanical extracts for additional plumping hydration to the skin.

Price: $10

Read more: 7 Best gel moisturizers for refreshing skin hydration

8) Yuja C Dark Spot Clear Cream

Yuja C Dark Spot Clear Cream comes with a lightweight watery gel texture. It has visible yellow capsules that can help to even out the complexion.

With citrus juno’s fruit extract, tranexamic acid, and niacinamide, the product can be used to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots. The Korean skincare product also has a vitamin C derivative to help with skin brightening.

Price: $21.60

If certain foods are nutritious for the body, then it’s supposed to be good for the skin too. For skincare seekers who want to transform their routines with food-based skincare, these Korean skincare products are available for purchase on the official Skinfood website as well as Ulta and Olive Young.