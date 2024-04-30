5 Best Maria Sharapova magazine covers of all time

Maria Sharapova, former No.1 tennis player, hails from Russia. Having been considered the best tennis player of her time, she has an Olympics silver medal to her name that she won during the 2012 London Olympics.

Maria Sharapova was honored with the World No.1 title for the first time on August 22, 2005, at the age of 18 years.

She is also one of the 10 women to ever achieve the Career Grand Slam title, while also being ranked No.1 in singles by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for straight 21 weeks.

The tennis star has been competing in the WTA Tour from 2001 to 2020, and in this period she has graced the covers of numerous magazines.

Exploring Maria Sharapova's 5 best magazine covers

Maria Sharapova has been on the covers of numerous magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated, and more. Here are 5 of her best magazine covers:

Shape magazine cover

DuJour magazine cover

Vanity Fair cover

Haute Living cover

Sports Illustrated cover

1) Shape magazine cover

Maria Sharapova graced the cover of Shape Magazine for the 2013 September edition. The Tennis star carried a sporty casual look on the cover with a burgundy red bra with hipster underwear. She further styled her look with a dark shimmer blue body-hugging jacket.

For her makeup, she sported a rather minimal and shiny look, with her golden blonde hair styled in soft waves.

2) DuJour magazine cover

For the DuJour magazine's August 2017 cover Sharapova looked stylish and beautiful. She was styled in a red abstract t-shirt with a pair of printed shorts. Her look further featured a dark blue jacket with white star prints all over it.

Maria also wore smokey eye makeup with light pink lips, with her hair styled in a messy grunge way. She wore a pair of strappy black heels and a necklace to complete the look.

3) Vanity Fair cover

Maria Sharapova was also the cover girl for Vanity Fair Spanish version in April 2017. In this cover photo, the tennis player wore a white bodycon dress with a sweetheart neckline with a sheer fabric on the waistline. Her hair was styled in a soft textured way, while she sported bold brows, contoured cheeks, and bold winged eyeliner for her makeup.

4) Haute Living cover

Maria Sharapova was also the cover girl for Haute Living magazine for their February/March 2015 issue. On this magazine cover, she sported a very minimal summer look, dressed in a white shirt and matching shorts. She had worn brown eyeshadow look with voluminous eyelashes and sharp contours along her cheekbones and jawline. She also accessorized her look with a gold bracelet and a ring.

5) Sports Illustrated cover

5 Best Maria Sharapova magazine covers of all time (Image Via Getty Images)

For the Sports Illustrated July 2004 issue, 17-year-old Maria was dressed in her sports attire graced the cover. Maria was seen wearing her white tennis outfit, smiling while holding a racket in one hand and a tennis ball in another. She also wore a dainty gold necklace as an accessory and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Maria is a star when it comes to performing on the tennis court as well as when posing for various magazine covers.