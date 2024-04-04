Mario Badescu skincare products have gained a significant following because of their dedication to addressing skin concerns. For over 50 years since its inception, the brand has grown to cover a comprehensive range that caters to various skin types, including acne-prone skin.

Mario Badescu skincare products offer various solutions to different kinds of skin problems, from dryness and dullness to combating aging and uneven skin tone and texture.

The list below reflects the writer's opinion only.

Best Mario Badescu skincare products to try in 2024

Glycolic Acid Toner

Glycolic Foaming Cleansing

Enzyme Revitalizing Mask

Vitamin C Serum

Drying Lotion

Facial Spray With Aloe Herbs and Rosewater

Botanical Exfoliating Scrub

1.Glycolic Acid Toner

The Glycolic Acid Toner (Image via Mario Badescu)

This toner contains grapefruit extract and aloe vera, and according to the brand description, helps to prevent premature aging, and reduce fine lines, and uneven skin tone, giving you a youthful and smooth complexion.

The brand explains that the exfoliating glycolic acid helps to brighten and exfoliate, the rejuvenating grapefruit extract helps to moisturize the skin and clear congestion, and aloe vera helps to soothe the skin while leaving it hydrated.

The toner is alcohol-free and sells for $18 on the brand's online store.

2. Glycolic Foaming Cleanser

The Glycolic Foaming Cleanser (Image via Mario Badescu)

This cleanser boasts a formula that contains Glycolic acid, alpha hydroxyl acid, and humectant. According to the brand description, the product helps to deep cleanse the skin, break down makeup, and remove oil and impurities.

It furthermore refines skin pores and retexturizes uneven skin. According to the brand, this foaming cleanser diminishes the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, and age spots, and it is suitable for all skin types.

This Mario Badescu skincare product sells for $16 on the brand's online store.

3. Enzyme Revitalizing Mask

The Enzyme Revitalizing Mask (Image via Mario Badescu)

According to the brand description, this revitalizing mask helps to brighten dull skin leaving your skin hydrated with a shiny glow. The mask comes in a cream form and is reportedly suitable for those with dry, sensitive, and combination skin.

The Mario Badescu skincare product contains papaya extract, vitamin E, and red algae extract. According to customer reviews, the product is cool on the skin and it helps soften the look of fine lines. This mask is reportedly sulfate-free and sells for $20 on the brand's online store.

4. Vitamin C Serum

The Vitamin C Serum (Image via Mario Badescu)

This lightweight serum contains Vitamin C which helps even out the skin, collagen that helps maintain youthful skin, and sodium hyaluronate which helps boost hydration.

According to the brand description, this serum is suitable for combination, dry, and oily skin types, and it helps reduce aging, fine lines, and brightens up the skin.

This Mario Badescu skincare product is reportedly paraben-free, gluten-free, sulfate-free, and phthalate-free. It sells for $45 on the brand's online store.

5. Drying Lotion

The Drying Lotion (Image via Mario Badescu)

This drying lotion is reportedly suitable for all skin types and helps to combat acne spots. According to the brand description, this lotion dries up surface blemishes overnight.

The lotion contains salicylic acid which helps to reduce redness and blemishes, sulfur which helps to unclog pores, and zinc oxide which helps to absorb excess oil.

It won the 2020 Allure Readers' Choice award, acne, and the 2021 Beauty Inc. The Greatest Skincare Award. This product sells for $18 on the brand's online store.

6. Facial Spray With Aloe Herbs and Rosewater

The Facial Spray With Aloe Herbs and Rosewater (Image via Mario Badescu)

Reportedly, this multi-purpose rejuvenating facial spray is good for reenergizing the skin, leaving it glowy and radiant. According to the brand description, this spray is suitable for all skin types and helps to hydrate, revive, and re-energize the skin.

It contains rosewater, gardenia extract, thyme extract, seaweed extract, and aloe vera. It can be used on the face, neck, and hair. This Mario Badescu skincare product is reportedly an oil-free, gluten-free, paraben-free, and vegan product. It sells for $8 on the brand's online store.

7. Botanical Exfoliating Scrub

The Botanical Exfoliating Scrub (Image via Mario Badescu)

This scrub comes in a gel form and reportedly refines and refreshes uneven skin tone. It contains ground ivory palm seeds, aloe vera, coconut, ginger, and ginkgo.

According to the brand description, it is suitable for all skin types, and it helps to polish the skin, moisturize the skin, brighten the complexion, and hydrate and soothe the skin. The product is reportedly vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free.

It sells for $26 on the brand's online store.

These Mario Badescu skincare products have become bestsellers and are in high demand by skincare enthusiasts.