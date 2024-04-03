Rare Beauty, the cosmetics company founded by Selena Gomez and inspired by her Rare album, constantly inspires users to embrace imperfections and unique identity.

Founded in 2020, it can be said that the brand has advanced from being "another celebrity's beauty product" to having a strong customer base and being a successful business venture.

The brand also boasts a wide range of beauty products in different shades that cater to every skin type. Also, reviews of their products on multiple sites have described them as being of good quality.

Note: The list below reflects the writer's opinion only.

7 Best Rare Beauty products to avail in 2024

These products have come up repeatedly with good reviews from beauty critics and have become bestsellers on the brand's site:

Liquid touch weightless foundation

Positive light under the eye brightener

Stay vulnerable melting blush

Kind words matte lipstick

Find comfort hydrating body lotion

Positive light tinted moisturizer broad spectrum SPF 20 sunscreen

Perfect stroke universal volumizing mascara

1.Liquid touch weightless foundation

The Liquid touch weightless foundation (Image via Amazon)

According to the brand description, this foundation blends the weightless feel of a serum with the buildable medium coverage, making it perfect for layering and building. It is a liquid foundation and comes in a 170 W color type.

The product is medium-sized and reportedly enhances the moisturizing of the skin while also giving a natural finish. The product is packaged in a bottle with a golden embossed Rare Beauty branding in front. It sells for $30 on Amazon.

2. Positive light under the eye brightener

The Positive light under the eye brightener (Image via Rare Beauty)

The brand describes the product as a lightweight liquid that hydrates and brightens under the eyes with sheer to medium coverage, it is used for reducing visible dark circles and discolorations that are found underneath the eyes, giving a smoother, brighter, and refreshed look.

According to beauty reviews, it is skin-friendly and once set, lasts for a long time without any form of caking or creasing. It covers six shades of skin tones, from light to deep- this product is a light shade. It sells for $24 on Rare Beauty's online store.

3. Stay vulnerable melting blush

The Stay vulnerable melting blush (Image via Rare Beauty)

According to consumer reviews, the liquid-like cream blush blends seamlessly with your skin and gives the most natural-looking flush. It is inspired by that soft flush you get when you feel the most vulnerable.

The brand describes the product as weightless and sets into the skin, lasting all day. It reportedly boasts a first-of-its-kind formula that fuses pigments with non-greasy combinations of lightweight oils and spherical powders, creating a natural-looking blush.

The product is water-resistant and comes in five different shades. It sells for $22 on the brand's online store.

4. Kind words matte lipstick

The Kind words matte lipstick (Image via Rare Beauty)

According to the brand description, the soft matte pigment lipstick is comfortable to wear all day and helps cushion the lips. The product boasts an innovative formula that adapts to the shape of your lips in a plush weightless color.

This lipstick reportedly lasts for a long time while keeping your lips moisturized, soft, and nourished. The lipstick doesn't cake or dry and it comes in ten shades made to match different skin types.

This product sells for $20 on the brand's online store.

5. Find comfort hydrating body lotion

The Find comfort hydrating body lotion (Image via Rare Beauty)

The brand describes this body lotion as lightweight and ensuring the skin stays hydrated for up to 24 hours while maintaining a fresh, non-greasy feel. It also nourishes and softens the skin giving it a healthy glow.

The product reportedly boasts a buttery smooth formula that blends with the skin, ensuring that dull skins get brightened and dry skin hydrated. It comprises vitamins and antioxidants such as niacinamide, peach flower extract, and ashwagandha extract which is known for its distressing properties.

It sells for $28 on the Rare Beauty online store.

6. Positive light tinted moisturizer broad spectrum SPF 20 sunscreen

The Positive light tinted moisturizer broad spectrum SPF 20 sunscreen (Image via Rare Beauty)

According to the brand description, the moisturizer instantly blurs the skin when put on to give it a radiant and smooth look. It has a light to medium coverage and it hydrates the skin and protects it from the sun.

It is reportedly easy to apply and blends smoothly into the skin while reducing the look of pores and fine lines. According to consumer reviews, the moisturizer is also long-lasting and it leaves no white undercast after use.

Coming in 24 shades, this product sells for $30 on the brand's online store.

7. Perfect stroke universal volumizing mascara

The Perfect stroke universal volumizing mascara (Image via Rare Beauty)

The brand describes the perfect stroke mascara as suitable for all lash types. It is weightless and boasts a formula that helps define and separate each lash while giving them volume.

The mascara is reportedly water-resistant and lasts for a long time without flaking or smudging. The mascara comes with a curvy brush that creates length and adds volume. This product sells for $20 on the Rare Beauty online store.

These Rare Beauty products come with positive reviews from beauty experts and consumers.