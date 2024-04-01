5 best Sarah Baker perfumes to avail in 2024

Sarah Baker perfumes evoke noteworthy scents. Established by Sarah Baker in her East London art studio, the eponymous brand has carved a niche for itself in the fragrance industry, offering unique and captivating scents, making it a brand worth exploring this 2024.

The brand is known for its use of unexpected ingredients and unconventional perfumes, and could be perfect for fragrance enthusiasts who appreciate a break away from traditional notions.

In this carefully curated list, we will be delving into the world of bold as we explore 5 best Sarah Baker perfumes that should be considered this year. We will be exploring unique scents, longevity, and individuals the fragrance might suit best.

This article purely reflects the writer's opinion. We might have missed out on a few of your favorite Sarah Baker perfumes. Please let us know in the comments.

5 best Sarah Baker perfumes to try in 2024

Atlante perfume

Flame & Fortune

Greek Keys

Loudo

Gold Spot

1. Atlante perfume

The Atlante perfume (Image via Sarah Baker)

According to the brand description, this luxury perfume is inspired by the ocean and exudes passion and desire. It comprises yuzu, iris, lily of the valley, seaweed, pink pepper, wet rock, driftwood, seashells, and ambergris.

The nose of this fragrance is Sarah McCartney, and it was a finalist in the The Art and Olfaction Awards in 2019. The fragrance can summed up in three words — salty, tidepool, and sparkling. The perfume fragrance is packaged in a transparent glass bottle with an arranged cap. It sells for $175 on the brand's online store.

2. Flame & Fortune

The Flame & Fortune (Image via Sarah Baker)

According to the brand description, this Sarah Baker perfume is reminiscent of a high-speed car chase through a flaming field of tuberoses and life-changing encounters.

Its combination of orange, liqueur, and fire gives an unique scent that is supposed to remind of gunpowder or caramelized orange zest. The perfume comprises, amongst other ingredients, orange blossom, mezcal, and lily of the valley.

The nose of this fragrance is Sarah Baker and the website sums it up in three words, which are badass, treasure, and desert. The perfume is sold for $175 on the brand's online store.

3. Greek Keys

The Greek Keys (Image via Sarah Baker)

This Sarah Baker perfume, according to the brand description, is inspired by the Aegean Isles and the persistent freshness of an ancient form. It speaks of a drama that plays out below the deck of a yacht or the sun glistening on your body.

The perfume includes notes of lemon, pink grapefruit, elemi, mandarin orange, cedar, oakmoss, vetiver, coumarin, rosemary extract, and crystal seawater. The nose of the fragrance is Ashley Eden Kessler and the brand describes it in three words — yachting, horizon, and refreshing.

The perfume is packaged in a transparent bottle with an orange cap. It retails for $175 on the brand's online store.

4. Loudo

The Loudo perfume (Image via Sarah Baker)

According to the brand description, this Sarah Baker Perfume speaks of the playful and sweet flavors of childhood and is inspired by the reminiscing of your childhood caused by a chance encounter with something in your attic.

The perfume includes notes of bergamot, vanilla, amber, orange blossom, white chocolate, Laos oud, and musk.

The nose of the fragrance is Chris Maurice and the perfume is summed up in three words — nostalgic, delicious, and signature. It was selected as the best scent of 2021 for ÇaFleureBon Awards. It sells for $175 on the brand's online store.

5. Gold Spot

The Gold Spot (Image via Sarah Baker)

Sarah Baker's brand describes this fragrance as inspired by the glamour of Hollywood and seeks to always put you under the spotlight. It contains notes of bergamot, cypriol, vanilla fragrance, and orange blossom.

The nose of the fragrance is Chris Maurice and the perfume is summed in three words — luxe, bonbon, and celebrity. This Sarah Baker perfume was awarded Best Scent of 2023 by CaFleureBon. It sells for $175 on the brand's online store.

These Sarah Baker perfumes come with positive reviews from perfume connoisseurs and critics.