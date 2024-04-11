7 Best skincare products from athlete-centric Avanza Skin brand

Avanza Skin is a skincare brand designed “by athletes, for athletes” with skincare formulas that belong to either of the three categories: clean, treat, or prevent.

The Georgia-based brand was founded by the Cassio sisters, Lucia, Maria, and Ana, in 2020, as a derma-based skincare line out of their shared love of running and problems faced by those with athletic lifestyles like them, like acne and calluses, and chafing.

The brand's offerings include basic skincare routines for athletes, from an AM and PM face wash, hair wash, and body wash to targeted treatments for damaged skin.

It is even better as most of Avanza Skin’s products are priced under $30, with its only expensive item being a gel for acne at $42.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few products from the brand, let us know more in the comments.

7 Best skincare products for athletes from Avanza Skin

Whether one is a pro or a non-pro athlete looking for skincare-related products specially designed to combat specific needs as an athlete, we’ve curated seven skincare products from Avanza Skin.

Face wash

After workout body wash

Cream for bumpy skin

Cream for rough feet

Body block to fight friction

Gel for workout acne

Shampoo for swim and sweat

1) A face wash for athletes

The Avaza Skin face wash for athletes has a soap-free formula that individuals can use to wash away sweat, dirt, and smog. The soap-free formula means it cleanses without stripping.

Key ingredients are cranberry extract, apple amino acid, jasmine extract, vitamin C, and decyl glucoside, and the face wash can be used on all skin types. The formula is also made safe for sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin without dryness or irritation.

The product can be used in the morning, evening, and after working out.

Price: $23

2) An after workout body wash

This body wash is designed for post-workout routines. It can be used to cleanse the skin from sweat, salt residue, dead cells, oil, and other contaminants.

It has a soap-free formula, which is non-irritating on the skin and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. Furthermore, it has sea buckthorn extract and oatmeal extract.

Sea buckthorn is a known natural cleanser and exfoliator used in skincare products while oatmeal extract helps soothe inflammation and even out texture and skin tone.

The performance body care product can be used for regular daily cleaning or after sweating at the gym.

Price: $20

3) A cream for bumpy skin

This cream formula is designed for athletes who struggle with occasional bumpy skin or keratosis pilaris.

With a deeply moisturizing formula from key ingredients like 20% urea, the cream can be applied to problematic areas to promote a smoother complexion. Urea is a known skin hydrator and can also help decrease bumps and scaling on the skin. It also has avocado oil and shea butter.

Avocado oil is a powerful antioxidant and can reduce signs of aging while shea butter is a skin moisturizer and can help with wound healing.

Price: $26

Read more: 11 Best products for textured skin

4) A cream for rough feet

This cream is Avanza Skin’s formula to help repair and care for rough, dry skin and calluses.

With ingredients like urea, shea butter, and avocado oil, the cream can be applied on cracked and rough feet, cracked heels, tired feet, calluses, and other parts of the body that need extra moisture and barrier-repair care except for the face.

This Avanza Skin skincare product for athletes also has peppermint oil, which has antiviral and antibacterial properties and can help soothe discomfort like itching.

Price: $24

5) A body block to fight friction

Avanza Skin’s ‘a cream for bumpy skin’ is formulated for the skin that gets a lot of friction while working out. It has a balm format for a no-mess application.

With a natural coconut oil-based formula, the cream can be applied to protect the skin from friction that can cause skin irritation, redness, blisters, and serious wounds if left unattended. Moreover, it has allantoin, known to help soften the skin and shed out dead skin cells so it can absorb moisture better.

It can be applied on areas prone to getting raw from friction like the chest, inner thighs, toes, fingers, and underarms before exercising.

Price: $20

6) A gel for workout acne

It’s a treatment solution that claims to reduce redness and swelling in existing acne, control early-stage blemishes, and keep pores open and clean to prevent future breakouts.

With a no-rinse formula containing salicylic acid, this skincare for acne can be applied on clean, problematic areas twice daily.

Price: $42

7) A shampoo for swim and sweat

Avanza Skin's "a shampoo for swim and sweat" can help tackle heat, sweat, and chemicals.

It has a clarifying shampoo formula with ingredients like disodium and tetrasodium EDTA. These ingredients can rinse sweat and harsh chemicals found in water. It also has cinnamidopropyltrimonium chloride, which is known to absorb UVA and UVB rays, therefore preventing sun damage on the hair.

The formula also includes coconut oil, which is believed to reduce hair breakage, prevent frizz, and moisturize the scalp.

Price: $19

Avanza Skin’s performance-based skincare products are for athletes who’ve been on the hunt for the best items designed to meet their skin’s specific needs.

Whether one is a biker, swimmer, runner, or any athlete wanting to amp up their routines, these athletic skincare products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official Avanza Skin website.