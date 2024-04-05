6 Best water-based foundations of 2024

Water-based foundations offer a lighter feel on the skin, unlike oil-based foundations which can feel heavier. Their lightweight texture helps for seamless blending and natural finish making them an excellent choice for those who want to have a flawless makeup appearance without being cakey.

The skin-friendly properties of these foundations are the reason why they are popular among users. Most of these formulas contain hydrating ingredients such as glycerin or hyaluronic acid that help lock moisture into the skin while also maintaining its natural look.

Moreover, water-based foundations are better suited for skin types such as oily, combination, and sensitive skin, because they do not exaggerate or cause skincare problems like acne breakouts or blocking pores.

What are the best water-based foundations of 2024?

The market is flooded with different makeup products, each claiming to provide a different benefit. But here are the 6 best water-based foundations one can try in 2024:

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation

Makeup by Mario Surreal Foundation

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

1) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation has an airy texture with ingredients such as REPLEXIUM and MossCellTec that make it last long, thereby ideal for someone who leads a busy lifestyle.

The presence of AirCool technology within it provides a refreshing feeling during application and makes it wearable throughout the entire day. Priced at $49 with 40 different shades, it is available through various retailers including Sephora.

2) Makeup by Mario Surreal Foundation

Makeup by Mario Surreal Foundation is water-based thus, people who are looking to layer the product for full coverage can do so without the fear of a cakey appearance.

The foundation contains ingredients such as grapeseed oil and vegetal squalene that help add moisturizing benefits. One can find it at Sephora for $42 and can select from 30 different shades.

3) Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

The Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation also has a water-based composition. It makes use of micro-fil technology and is made for simple application.

The foundation comes in 42 different shades ranging from the lightest skin tone to the darkest and is available for purchase on Sephora for $69.

4) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Fenty Beauty’s Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation has been known for its inclusive shade range and matte finish. This water-based foundation does not feel dry despite being matt thereby minimizing the visibility of pores and blemishes.

Designed with different skin types in mind, this foundation claims to control excess oil without making the skin feel parched all day long. Priced at $40 in Sephora, it comes in 50 different shades.

5) NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation

NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare contains ingredients that are based on water such as aqua which provides moisture and a medium to full coverage.

The NARS proprietary Optimal Brightening Technology in the foundation evens out skin tone and reduces imperfections. The foundation comes in 36 different shades and can be purchased directly from Sephora at $52.

6) Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation offers a natural-looking coverage with a skin-friendly formulation.

Containing coconut water and hyaluronic acid among other ingredients, it keeps the skin moisturized. It can be availed from Sephora for $46 and people can choose from 35 different shades.

From lightweight formulas to luxurious finishes, these foundations stand out for their ability to provide impeccable coverage while nurturing the skin's health. With their availability at Sephora and other retailers, individuals can easily access these products to elevate their makeup routines and achieve a flawless complexion.