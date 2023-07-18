Better Not Younger Superpower Thickening Hairpatches: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Better Not Younger is a hair brand founded by Sonsoles Gonzalez, who has up to 25 years of experience working on haircare products for Procter & Gamble and L'Oréal. Sonsoles Gonzalez left the corporate world behind to become what she calls a "fiftypreneur" and launched Better Not Younger. The brand recently introduced a new product called Superpower Thickening Hairpatches, its first and only patent-pending hydrogel hairline patch made for women who are on their hair loss journey.

Better Not Younger's hair patches are meant to be used along the hairline. These vegan patches boost hair density and thickness along the hairline and temples. The hairline patch is powered by sustained-release technology to provide results in 12 weeks. In an interview with WWD, Better Not Younger's CEO, Sonsoles Gonzalez said:

"One thing I continuously heard in small groups and talking to women is that they would automatically go, 'I know my hair is thinning because I see less hair at my temples.' That's kind of the trigger, the place where they see it."

The hair patches are designed to cover these areas, which may be affected by traction alopecia, caused due to tight buns or ponytails.

These Better Not Younger Superpower Thickening Hairpatches were launched on July 17, 2023, and are available for $63.20. 1 box has 14 pairs and can be purchased via Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and other retail stores.

Better Not Younger Hairpatches must be applied for 15 to 20 minutes a day

The brand was first established in 2017, with the aim to focus on providing hair care products that address the root cause and signs of aging, especially for women in their mid-40s and 50s. The brand aims to provide holistic solutions to tackle dull, brittle, and thinning hair with its multi-category hair products, including serums, shampoos, and hair sprays.

In keeping with its aim, the brand has now introduced the hair patch, which must be applied for 15 to 20 minutes daily.

Better Not Younger Superpower hair patches release organic residues that can be massaged into the scalp. In an interview with WWD, Gonzales mentioned that it's a unique product expected to give better results as the hair patches stay intact on affected areas for an extended period of time. It contains active ingredients and doesn't let any product residue disappear, which is likely with serums or other treatments.

These hair patches come formulated with capixyl, a mixture of acetyl tetrapeptide, dextran, and red clover rosemary flower extract, rich in antioxidants that aid hair loss. Apple cider vinegar nourishes the scalp, while red ginseng promotes healthy hair and scalp health. It also contains vitamins like Biotin and Niacinamide, and a boosted concentration of Procapil, a patented ingredient proven to thicken hair.

According to the company's research and consumer tests, these hair patches have worked well for customers, as up to 78% of women have shown signs of hair growth after 12 weeks of usage.

Key ingredients added in the superpower thickening hair patch (Image via Better Not Younger)

Better Not Younger's other hair-related products

Some of the company's best-selling hair-related products include:

'Lift Me Up' Hair Thickener: This product is the brand's best-selling and award-winning spray, focusing on lifting hair roots while nourishing the scalp and follicles for healthier and thicker-looking hair.

'Wake Up Call' Volumizing Shampoo: This product is a volume-boosting gentle sulfate-free shampoo developed to increase the hair's moisture while strengthening thin strands to reduce breakage.

Advanced Hair Densifying Scalp Serum: This is a concentrated gel serum specifically designed for hair thinning and made with apple cider vinegar and rosemary extracts for thicker and stronger hair.

The recently introduced hair patches are designed to focus on issues like hair loss caused by environmental changes and stress. These patches are available for $63.20 per box and each box contains 14 pairs of patches inside.