Beyoncé’s haircare brand Cécred is now live: Products and other details explored

On February 20, 2024, Beyoncé launched her highly anticipated new haircare line, Cécred. Less than a month ago, the Texas hold ‘em singer announced this haircare brand's launch.

Beyoncé's haircare brand, Cécred, offers a wide array of initial product releases, including the Hydrating Shampoo ($30), the Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub ($38), and the Moisturizing Deep Conditioner ($38).

In a recent press release for the brand, Beyoncé said:

“The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I’m so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on."

When it comes to hair treatments and styling products, Beyoncé's Cécred provides a range of options, like the Reconstructing Treatment Mask ($42), the Nourishing Hair Oil ($44), and the Moisture Sealing Lotion ($38).

Additionally, there is a 2-step Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual Pack available for $52, which comes with a user-friendly Ritual Shaking Vessel ($20) designed to facilitate the combination of the two products.

Cécred's entire range features three essential components: bioactive keratin, a prebiotic ferment, and 'Beyhive' honey.

Beyoncé's haircare brand, Cécred, and its products, along with added insights

During Cécred's product launch, the American singer Beyoncé highlighted some of the haircare products as being closely related to her childhood and her family.

The Renaissance singer's mother, the owner of a hair salon in Texas, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her father helped her battle through her earlier days of psoriasis.

Talking about most of Cécred's products, Beyoncé related the memories of her childhood spent at her mother's salon and her father's application of oil to her scalp to manage psoriasis.

Team Sportskeeda has curated a list of Beyoncé's Cécred products, along with the related product details.

Hydrating Shampoo

Moisturizing Deep Conditioner

Reconstructing Treatment Mask

Moisture-Sealing Lotion

Nourishing Hair Oil

Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual

Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub

With gentle exfoliants and tea tree oil, this clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub removes any product buildup and residues. Combining well-balanced exfoliants, fermented purple willow bark, and tea tree oil, this shampoo deep cleanses without overstripping the hair strands with natural chemicals. The addition of niacinamide visibly improves the scalp while providing a deep cleanse.

Suited for all hair types, this is a sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo with the signature scent of tea tree, lemon, and peppermint notes grounded in herbaceous rosemary essence.

Price: $38 (official website)

Hydrating Shampoo

Cécred's hydrating shampoo gently cleanses from root to tip, providing a luxurious lather and a high-slip formula. Each wash nourishes and strengthens the hair strands. Infused with a powerful antioxidant-rich African oil blend, hyaluronic acid, and Phyto-Collagen Complex, this shampoo promotes visible hair health.

Suitable for all hair types, it emits a rich and complex aroma of Temple Oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver, and violet leaves.

Price: $30.00 (official website)

Read more: 7 Best Prequel skin products: Gleanser, Sun barrier, and more

Moisturizing Deep Conditioner

Cécred's ultra-rich, buttery deep conditioner conditions hair, rehydrates, softens, and improves its manageability. Infused with 12 moisturizing butters, oils, and ferments, this hair conditioner restores suppleness, strengthens the hair strands, and provides multi-level moisturization.

Its added active ingredient of squalane seals the cuticle, antioxidant-rich hyssop extract gives shine, and hyaluronic acid helps retain all that magical moisture.

Best for curly and coiled hair, the conditioner smells of oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver, and violet leaves.

Price: $38 (official website)

Reconstructing Treatment Mask

This clinically tested treatment features the patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment, which repairs damage and reduces breakage by two times. Infused with antioxidants, vitamin E, and a cuticle-sealing oil, the hair mask fills in microcavities and enhances the shine of hair after just a single use.

Perfect for those haircare enthusiasts seeking damage repair from color treatments, chemical treatments, or heat styling, this paraben-free mask smells of oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver, and violet leaves.

Price: $42.00 (official website)

Moisture-Sealing Lotion

This versatile hair lotion seals moisture, controls frizz, lessens split ends, and holds the styling. Infused with Phyto-Seal Complex and an African oil blend, after a single use, the curls look defined, smooth, shiny, and polished.

Ideal for all hair types, including frizzy, dull, or curly ones, this lotion smells of temple oud and has notes of oud, Australian sandalwood, warm musk, night-blooming jasmine, Haitian vetiver, and violet leaves.

Price: $38.00 (official website)

Nourishing Hair Oil

This Nourishing Hair Oil, enhanced with 13 elegant oils like sea buckthorn, baobab, moringa, and more, strengthens the hair strands, retains a natural moisture barrier, and locks in hydration. After a single use, this hair oil nourishes and moisturizes for an extended period of time.

Excellent for dry, lackluster, medium- to thick hair, this oil leaves hair feeling soft, flexible, and naturally shiny without any heavy silicone residue.

Price: $44.00 (official website)

Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual

This is a 2-step haircare ritual that is initiated with fermented rice and rose protein powder. This instantly transforms into a water-activated, fortifying hair rinse treatment after a single application, then a conditioning silk rinse to balance softness and shine.

With active ingredients like biotin, honey, rose, amino, an African oil blend, and sea buckthorn oil, this 2-step protein ritual makes the hair strands look soft, smooth, and shinier with each use.

Fitting for all hair types, this ritual lessens hair breakage by three times while aromatizing the tresses with sweet notes of yuzu and white peach petals that mingle with soft floral tones of jasmine. Further, Cérced's haircare formula contains 4 complete treatments, like 4 packets of Step 1 and 4 packets of Step 2.

Price: $52.00 (official website)

Read more: 5 Best Biojuve Skincare products: Hydrating Barrier Cream, Sheer Finish sunscreen SPF 50+, and more explored

Beyoncé's highly anticipated haircare label, Cécred, is available for online purchase from its in-house website and e-commerce platforms. Launched on February 20, 2024, Beyoncé's line of Cécred haircare products ranges from shampoos, conditioners, and treatments tailored to all hair types.