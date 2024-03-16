Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour makeup artist launches cosmetic brand, Rokael Beauty: Everything we know so far

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ tour's makeup artist, Rokael Lizama, is now launching Rokael Beauty - a cosmetic brand built on his expertise that will make his products available to beauty enthusiasts wishing to recreate the Texas Hold 'Em singer's iconic looks for her tour.

Originally, Rokael Beauty featured a line of false lashes that the makeup artist tried on his A-list clients. It has recently moved to the cosmetic arena, with products like lip creme and lip oil.

All Rokael Beauty products are available on the brand's official website and offer access to celebrity glam products, which can also be used to create everyday looks.

Rokael Beauty began with false eyelashes

When the brand started off with false lashes, sharing the news of launching his beauty brand on Instagram, Rokael stated that this was his dream since high school and that he never imagined he’d witness this moment.

The celebrity makeup artist teased fans about upcoming products in addition to the false lashes range by using #RokaelBeauty under several posts featuring Beyonce in makeup looks comprising a dewy base, nude lip, and smokey eyes.

Currently, the beauty brand comprises lip products and lashes. The makeup artist soft-launched the lip makeup range sometime ago. The Rokael Beauty range consists of:

Refined Gold Velvet Lip Creme ($26):

A vegan and cruelty-free lip creme, the Refined Velvet Lip Creme features ten nude and neutral shades designed by celebrity makeup artist Rokael. The lip creme is encased in a click-push gold bar component and offers precise application and lip line definition. Infused with jojoba oil, it is an intense pigment formula that delivers a creamy finish.

Redefined Lip Shader ($19):

The Redefined Lip Shader collection features ten neutral shades that have been meticulously created to redefine the standards of lip beauty. To allow beauty enthusiasts to express their individuality, the lip shaders can be worn in combination with the cosmetic brand’s Refined Gold creme lipstick or by itself.

Rebirth Tinted Whipped Lip Oil ($24):

Rokael Beauty’s Rebirth Tinted Whipped Lip Oil is available in ten translucent neutral shades that deliver a diamond-like shine with the luxurious texture of lip oil.

The product is encased in a golden emerald-shaped diamond lip gloss tube and is the ideal product to create a fuller lip look using a formulation that is intensely hydrating and non-sticky. Infused with jojoba oil, the product can also be used as a lip-softening treatment or gloss.

In an interview with WWD, Rokael Lizama stated that he is currently testing the market before stepping into retail. He shared that he wanted his product range to be innovative, due to which the lipsticks have a unique triangular shape to render easy application.

He added that the lip liners include a mini brush at the ends that clean up the line to make the result look sharp. Furthermore, the lip oils are the perfect balance between hydration and not too much pigment, as a result of which they will not destroy the lip makeup underneath.

Read More: 6 best lip products under $30: Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, and others explored

Lizama Rokael shared that his next launch will feature eyeshadows and a blush and added that he hopes to release skincare and foundation in the future.

Rokael Beauty’s products have been worn by Beyoncé during the Renaissance tour, which makes the newly launched beauty brand’s range the ideal choice for beauty enthusiasts and Queen Bey’s fans.