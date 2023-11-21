Black Friday 2023 sale: 5 best Sephora products to buy under $150

Sephora, the famous beauty retailer, presents a thrilling chance for makeup lovers and skincare enthusiasts with their amazing Black Friday 2023 sale. From November 21, 2023, onwards, shoppers will enjoy a daily discount of 30% on select beauty brands, along with savings of up to 50% on beauty must-haves, until November 27, 2023.

Sephora gave a glimpse of the beauty deals for beauty seekers that will be featured during the limited-time sale. The best part? The discounts are even better than this year's previous sales.

Similar to Amazon and Nordstrom's Black Friday sales, Sephora's Black Friday 2023 sale is going above and beyond. During the Black Friday 2023 sale, they are featuring a diverse selection of discounted Sephora products, all at unbeatable prices, with each item priced under $150.

Top 5 Sephora products on Black Friday 2023 sale, all under $150

Starting November 21, 2023, Sephora's highly anticipated Black Friday 2023 sale is a makeup enthusiast's ultimate dream. Whether one is in search of the perfect foundation, an exquisite eyeshadow palette, or luxurious skincare products, Sephora has them covered.

With an impressive array of top-notch brands and their exclusive line, Sephora's Black Friday 2023 sale ensures that every beauty buff can discover something that perfectly caters to their individual needs and preferences.

Here are the top 5 Sephora products at the Black Friday 2023 sale, worth buying, all under $150.

1) YSL Beauty Best of YSL Lipstick Set

The YSL Lipstick Set includes three must-have lipstick essentials: a Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm and two Mini Rouge Pur Couture Satin Lipsticks in versatile nude and bold red shades. These lipsticks are not only highly pigmented but also enriched with a moisturizing formula that ensures long-lasting wear and a stunning satin finish.

Valued at $52 on Sephora, this set also comes with a chic makeup bag to conveniently store your entire YSL beauty collection.

2) Kiehl’s Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

Kiehl’s Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum is a powerful solution for under-eye concerns.

With its potent formula, this serum effectively brightens and smooths the delicate skin around your eyes. Infused with vitamin C, it offers the added benefit of skin brightening. Additionally, the inclusion of hyaluronic acid ensures optimal hydration for dry eyes.

At just $32 on Sephora, this eye cream stands out for its gentle formula that does not cause irritation, making it suitable for almost all skin types.

3) Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Flawless Wear Concealer

Estée Lauder's makeup products have maintained their position on beauty shelves for decades, and rightfully so. The brand is highly regarded for its makeup formulas that effortlessly create a smooth and crease-free finish.

The Double Wear Stay-In-Place Flawless Wear Concealer perfectly upholds this esteemed reputation with its hydrating and long-lasting formula that provides medium coverage.

Priced at $16 on Sephora, this concealer is also waterproof, guaranteeing it remains intact for up to 24 hours.

4) Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Mimosa Eau de Parfum

This fragrance by Aerin embodies the essence of a flawless summer day, making it a must-have for perfume enthusiasts. Additionally, it can be effortlessly spritzed on during the crisp fall months to add a touch of sunshine.

Boasting delightful notes of grapefruit (top), mimosa (heart), and tuberose (base), this women's perfume exudes an elegant floral aroma that lingers all day long.

Priced at $81 on Sephora, this long-lasting EDP is an excellent option for all-day wear.

5) Milk Makeup Rise Lifting + Lengthening Mascara

The Rise Lifting + Lengthening Mascara offers a unique combination of a lash serum and a high-quality mascara. It delivers a lightweight application that enhances the lashes of makeup enthusiasts, providing a natural yet subtly voluminous look.

With each swipe, it not only lifts, lengthens, and curls the lashes but also enriches them with nourishing monoi oil and marigold extract, which strengthen and condition each lash's hair.

This exceptional mascara is available for $14 at Sephora.

Beauty seekers must reap the benefits of this amazing Black Friday 2023 sale from November 21 to 27, 2023, to revamp their beauty collection with high-quality beauty products under $150. Further, makeup enthusiasts must mark their calendars and get ready to shop till they drop at Sephora's Black Friday 2023 sale!