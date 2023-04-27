BLACKPINK has announced new tour dates for its BORN PINK ENCORE TOUR in North America, with performances scheduled for August 2023. The announcement follows its historic performance at the Coachella Music Festival earlier this month, where it became the first K-pop group to perform at the coveted music festival.

Fans of BLACKPINK are eagerly anticipating the upcoming tour, as the group is known for its high-energy performances and packed stadium crowds.

BLACKPINK North American tour will begin in New Jersey and end in Los Angeles

BLACKPINK will kick off its North American concerts with a show in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is scheduled to take place on August 11, 2023. After performing in several locations across the country, the group will end its tour on August 26 with a show in Los Angeles, California.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the shows:

August 11, 2023 – East Rutherford New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

August 12, 2023 – East Rutherford N, MetLife Stadium

August 18, 2023 – Las Vegas NV, Allegiant Stadium

August 22, 2023 – San Francisco CA, Oracle Park

August 26, 2023 – Los Angeles CA, Dodger Stadium

BLACKPINK's BORN PINK ENCORE TOUR concert presale and ticket details

Blink membership presale registration has already ended on April 15, however, for those who registered, it will begin at 10:00 am local time on Wednesday, April 26, while the general public on-sale will start at 10:00 am local time on Friday, April 28 via the group's official website: https://blackpinklive.com/

Tickets for the concerts will be available on-time on the dates mentioned above and fans are advised to act fast as they are expected to sell out quickly due to their massive fanbase in North America.

More about BLACKPINK, the group placed among Forbes 30 Under 30 list

BLACKPINK is a renowned South Korean girl group managed by YG Entertainment, which made its debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One. The album features the widely popular songs Whistle and Boombayah, with the former debuting at number one on the Gaon Digital Chart and the latter peaking at number seven.

The group has sold more than 10 million records and received multiple accolades and recognition at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the Gaon Chart Music Awards, and the Melon Music Awards. Notably, it became the first Korean girl group to win a VMA, receiving the 'Best Group Award' at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and winning one American Music Award in its career.

The group has also made a significant impact globally, with their performance at the Coachella Music Festival making them the first female Korean group to do so. It was also featured on Forbes' 2019 30 Under 30 Asia list. Collaborations with American music icons such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez have further expanded their reach and influence.

In 2020, the group's collaboration with Selena Gomez, Ice Cream, debuted at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming its highest-charting song to date. The song also reached number one on Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts. Its impressive success across various charts and platforms has cemented their status as one of the most popular and influential K-pop groups worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes