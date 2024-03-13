BLACKPINK Jennie shares her BTS journey to Paris Fashion Week 

On March 5, 2024, BLACKPINK Jennie attended the Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2024 Ready-to-Wear show on the final day of Paris Fashion Week. The show took place at the Grand Palais Éphémère. The show also featured a boardwalk runway that evoked the French seaside resort town of Deauville.

Excited for her invitation to the Chanel Paris Fashion Week, BLACKPINK Jennie created a mini vlog about her days behind the scenes in Paris during the Fashion Week. She shared the vlog via her official YouTube channel, Jennierubyjane Official. In the video, she shared when she arrived in Paris for the show and how prepared she was for the grand event.

BLACKPINK Jennie's days in Paris for Chanel Womenswear Fall Winter 2024 Ready-to-Wear show

BLACKPINK Jennie launched her official YouTube channel, Jennierubyjane Official, on January 16, 2021, her 25th birthday. In less than seven hours, the channel gained one million subscribers, becoming the fastest channel to do so on the platform. Currently, the YouTube channel has 29 official videos and 10.4M subscribers.

Jennie posted the Paris Fashion Week vlog on March 12, 2024, and within 24 hours, the video has gotten 512K views. In the video, the singer showed her fans that she arrived in Paris a day before the fashion event and how she spent her two days in the city.

Day 1: Jennie started the video on her first day in Paris, and right after she landed in the city, the K-pop idol went straight to a good restaurant for dinner, where the food was fresh, according to her. Nothing much was shown about day one except that Jennie enjoyed her dinner and then went directly to day 2.

Day 2: BLACKPINK Jennie started her day in a good mood because the day was sunny and bright in Paris. During this conversation, she also mentioned that her manager, Alison Chang, helped her with the makeup, and Jennie also helped. It was Jennie's day off except for one task: going to a fitting check for the dress she wore for the Chanel Paris Fashion Week.

After she went to the Chanel showroom and picked up her dress and accessories, she went to her favorite Udon restaurant in Paris and got gifts from her fans. Jennie then visited a few spots in Paris in the evening before getting ready for the big event.

Then the singer started to get for the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show. BLACKPINK Jennie showed her secret before getting into makeup, an ice water facial. After that, she started her makeup and wore the selected Chanel dress and accessories.

Jennie's complete outfit was giving a punky vibe, on which she said,

"Today's look is kind of a punky vibe. I think it's the punkiest I've ever been. I went for a strong look today, but I am so pleased with how it came together. I hope the pictures come out well at the show"

Jennie shared another secret during this Paris Fashion Week vlog: she always has small CC logos hidden in her looks whenever she attends Chanel shows. After that, the singer revealed some of her moments during the event and did some after-event interviews.

BLACKPINK Jennie ended the vlog by stating that after the event, she went to the Chanel lunch and flew back to Korea.

The vlog is visible on the singer's official YouTube channel, Jennierubyjane.