BLACKPINK's Jennie red carpet hairstyles: 5 best hairdos that you should try

When it comes to fashion and style, BLACKPINK's Jennie stands out as a true trendsetter and an icon in the world of K-pop. She doesn't just captivate her audiences with her dynamic performances and powerful vocals, but she also pushes the boundaries of fashion and beauty. One aspect that often steals the spotlight is Jennie's unique red-carpet hairstyles.

With every appearance, she manages to surprise and delight fans with her daring and innovative hair choices.

From intricate braids to sleek updos and bold accessories, BLACKPINK's Jennie's red carpet hairstyles complement her individuality very well. They also serve as a source of inspiration for fans around the globe. Here is a list of BLACKPINK's Jennie and her ability to effortlessly showcase her personality through her ever-evolving and captivating red-carpet hairstyles.

From Met Gala 2023 to Cannes 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie showed some of her best red carpet hairstyles

1) Met Gala 2023

Jennie Kim's hairstyle at the Met Gala 2023 received attention and praise from fashion critics. BLACKPINK's Jennie's hair was styled in a long, straight style pulled away from her face with her hair braided into a headband and a flower pin. Jennie's hairstyle was a subtle detail that added to her overall beauty look at the event.

The braid headband style offers numerous possibilities for personalization and creativity. It can be done with different types of braids, such as a classic three-strand braid, a fishtail braid, or a Dutch braid. This allows individuals to choose the style that best suits their preferences. The braid can be thin and delicate for a subtle accent or thicker for a more prominent statement.

2) Cannes 2023 Day 1

At the Cannes 2023 Film Festival, BLACKPINK's Jennie's hair was styled with a black satin bow to accentuate her overall look. Her hairstyle on Day 1 was quite simple yet very complementary to the overall look.

Her hair was simply open with a little puff covered with the black satin bow tied as a headband. Long open flowing hair paired with a satin bow as a headband offers a charming and versatile hairstyle option that effortlessly combines elegance and ease. This classic look can be customized to suit various occasions and personal preferences.

3) Cannes 2023 Day 2

On day 2 at Cannes 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie's hair was styled in a retro-style twist. Her hair was middle-parted and pulled back at the center of her head. Jennie wore two black bows, one larger bow that fastened her hair at the center of her head and another Chanel logo bow tied at the end of her twisted hair. Her hair was dark and choppy with soft curtain bangs that were pushed away from her face and skimming her brows.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's hairstyle was inspired by Audrey Hepburn's hairstyle in the movie Roman Holiday. The pull-up braid hairstyle with a ribbon bow is a delightful and playful way to elevate the traditional braided look. This style combines the elegance of a classic braid with the whimsical touch of a ribbon bow, creating a unique and eye-catching hairstyle.

4) Jacquemus Spring 2023

BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the Jacquemus Spring 2023 show in 2022. Jennie's hair was styled in delicate, beachy waves. She added a cute bowtie clip to her hair, which finished off her effortless look.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's hairstyle was simple yet chic, which complemented her overall outfit at the event. Flowing beachy waves combined with two loose braids in the front of her face created a relaxed and bohemian-inspired hairstyle.

It is a hairstyle that embodies a carefree and effortlessly chic vibe. This look combines the natural beauty of tousled waves with the added charm of soft braids framing the face. It is perfect for a day at the beach, music festivals, or any casual outdoor occasion. Flowing beachy waves with two loose braids create a charming and effortlessly classy hairstyle that captures the carefree spirit of summer.

5) 2022 Paris Fashion Week

At the Paris Fashion Week 2022, BLACKPINK's Jennie styled her hair in an updo with a milkmaid braid which was elegant yet simple and clean. She kept her hair simple and clean, which complemented her overall outfit at the Chanel Fall/Winter 2022 show. Jennie styled her hair in a slim braid accessorized with a Chanel pin.

The milkmaid braid, also known as the crown braid or halo braid, is a simple but elegant hairstyle. It involves braiding the hair on both sides of the head and wrapping them around the crown to create a beautiful and intricate woven effect. The braids are typically secured with bobby pins or tucked into each other to create a seamless and polished appearance. The milkmaid braid is a versatile choice for various occasions.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has undoubtedly showcased her love for braided hairstyles, solidifying her status as a trendsetter in the realm of fashion and beauty. Whether it's intricately braided updos, bohemian-inspired crown braids, or playful braided accents, Jennie consistently incorporates braids for her red carpet hairstyles, adding a touch of charm and elegance.

