Block9 reveals jaw-dropping lineup for Glastonbury Festival 2023: Four Tet, The Carry Nation, & more

The Glastonbury Festival will take place from Wednesday, June 21, to Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. The festival is packed with some of the biggest names in music, including Four Tet, The Carry Nation, Underground Resistance, and more, with many other artists scheduled to appear across the weekend.

Block9 is a popular area at Glastonbury Festival, known for its unique and immersive experiences. The area features a variety of venues, including The NYC Downlow, The Meat Rack, IICON, and Genosys Sound System. Each venue offers a different type of experience, from dance parties to theater performances.

Tickets are currently sold out, but you can sign up for the waitlist to be notified if any tickets become available on secondary platforms such as StubHub, VividSeats, and others. However, the price could vary according to the demand and availability.

All the names you can look forward to as Block 9 reveals Glastonbury Festival lineup

The following is the full lineup of the Block 9 Glastonbury Festival 2023:

The Carry Nation

Marcel Dettmann

Underground Resistance (Live)

Mood II Swing

Artwork

Cakes Da Killa (Live)

Baronhawk Poitier

Scott Diaz

Ouissam

Hannah Holland

Mala

Love TKO

Partok Batu

Timmy Regisford (Shelter-NYC)

Niks

Bashkka

Four Tet

Cinthie

Rick Wade

Peach

Grace (DIY)

Jamz Supernova

Sedef Adasi

Fold

Yung Singh

Vigro Deep

Black Obsidian Sound System

Actress (Live)

Midland

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Rough But Sweet

Ben UFO

Nemo & Castro

Prosumer

Hodge

Tash LC

The Blessed Madonna

Simo Cell

LTJ Bukem

Felix Dickinson

Wilson Phoenix

Roi Perez

Zenker Brothers

Eliza Rose

Notting Hill Carnival Sound System

Gideon

Dan Shake

Freakenstein

Deena Abdelwahed

Gina Breeze

Lance Desardi

Sally C

Shay Malt

Moxie

Chris Cruse

T. Jacques

Analog Soul

Call Super

Leeon

Isabella (Maricas)

Dungeon Meat

Milly On Air

Juan Ramos

Dance System

Pavel Plastikk

Placid The Illustrious Blacks

Jeffrey Sfire

Luke Solomon

Rob Mello

Lost Souls of Saturn (Live)

Greg Belson

Maze/Sugarbear

Ninebob

The Glastonbury Festival began in 1970

The Glastonbury Festival is a five-day performing arts festival that was founded by English dairy farmer Michael Eavis. Also called the Pop, Blues & Folk Festival, it was first held at Worthy Farm on September 19, 1970, and attended by a crowd of 1500 people.

The Glastonbury festival first took the name Glastonbury Fair in 1971, under the auspices of Andrew Kerr, who organized it with the help of Arabella Churchill, Jean Bradbery, Kikan Eriksdotter, John Massara, Jeff Dexter, Thomas Crimble, Bill Harkin, Gilberto Gil, Mark Irons, John Coleman, and Jytte Klamer. 1971 saw the inception of the Pyramid stage.

The festival became an annual event in the 1980s, with Michael Eavis becoming the sole organizer of the festival and holding the 1981 festival in conjunction with the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) movement. The festival made its first profit the same year, and Eavis donated £20,000 to the CND from said profit.

The Glastonbury festival outgrew its first venue in 1985, and the neighboring farm, Cockmill Farm, was purchased to increase the size of the festival. The festival grew in notoriety in the early 1990s, with the infamous Battle of Yeoman's Bridge - a fight that broke out between the New Age traveler community and security forces, which is considered to be the last nail in the Free Festivals era in the UK.

The Glastonbury Festival returned in 1992 as a paid festival, recording its largest crowd ever in 1994, when festival headliners The Levellers played to a crowd of more than 300,000 people.

The festival never recovered from its original popularity, with the paid festival model continuing to operate at a loss as demand for tickets far outpace availability, with the festival maintaining a crowd of about 100,000 to 150,000 most years.

