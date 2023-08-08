BlondMe x Barbie haircare collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Schwarzkopf Professional Blondme, a Henkel brand, has partnered with Barbie for a new collaboration. On July 25, 2023, the Blondme brand announced the release of two exclusive limited-edition hair care kits - "all blondes" and "cool blondes" - in partnership with Barbie. Furthermore, Blondme has also partnered with some of the industry’s top hairstylists to recreate six classic looks inspired by the doll.

The haircare collection comes with the best-selling Blondme Rich Shampoo and Conditioner, alongside branded Barbie items, such as a spa headband and hair clips.

All the items in the BlondMe x Barbie haircare collection are available to shop from Amazon starting August 1, 2023, with prices ranging for "all blonds" and "cool bonds" from $62.77-$62.74.

The difference in the two kits for the Blondme X Barbie Haircare Collection lies in their shampoo and conditioner

One is formulated with 3D Bond Creation Technology and Cashmere Protein Complex. Meanwhile, the other one has brass-busting power as it is formulated with Velvet Flower + Cashmere Protein Complexes.

Both products transforms medium to coarse blonde hair, rebuilds inner bonds, and helps strengthen hair by 90% and 86%, respectively.

In a report by Instyle magazine, Margot Robbie's expert hairstylist Jacob Schwartz shared his secret behind the perfect "Barbie Blonde Hair," saying that he used the Schwarzkopf BlondMe All Blondes Rich Shampoo and Conditioner to achieve the look.

He advised removing metal ions from hair before lightening it for the best color results.

"This is why I only trust BlondMe; it has Anti-Metal inside to reduce damaging radicals and protects the hair from breaking; the shampoo and conditioner help prevent breakage and stabilize hair structure to deliver long-lasting strength and shine," Jacob said in the interview.

As per thetease, Blondme also partnered with six hairstylists in the industry for a photoshoot featuring recreated Barbie looks. These stylists are —Philip Foresto, Danilo Bozic, Josie Vilay, Brendnetta Ashley, Maggie Phan, and Linh Phan.

The partnership between Schwarzkopf Professional Blondme and Barbie has resulted in an exciting collaboration and also offers a unique opportunity to achieve classic Barbie-inspired hairstyles.

Starting from August 1, 2023, customers can get their hands on the exclusive collection through Amazon, with two options available providing a tailored approach to achieve the desired results.