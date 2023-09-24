Bluemercury Bath and Body line: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Bluemercury, a well-reputed luxury beauty retailer brand, has been a part of Macy's Inc. since 2015. Bluemercury has recently entered into a new beauty category. The company headquarters was in New York City this year and has started expanding with its first Bath, Body, and Home Fragrance line. The luxury beauty brand has introduced it to its customers by naming it Cerulean 6°, and this new category expansion took place on September 18, 2023.

Bluemercury has named this collection Cerulean 6° so that users could experience the 6-degree sensory perception as people can recognize the five physical sensors, and let people feel the sixth sense in a way. This collection will include scented candles, fragrances, body oils, and creams.

In an interview with the Global Cosmetic Industry, Julie Kelly, Head of Proprietary Brands, explains the reason for expansion.

"Internal innovation has always been an important element of our business, allowing us to build brands that deliver solutions based on direct feedback from our clients, and Cerulean 6° is no different as it addresses an expressed desire for luxe essentials in the bath, body, and home fragrance category."

The Bluemercury collection fragrance features are divided into two parts known as Constellation and Cloudline, which contain a wood-forward floral and a fruit-forward floral, respectively.

All of their products are made free from parabens, gluten, phthalates, sulfates, and free from synthetic dye. Their body collection ranges are also free from silicon and talc while being 100% vegan and dermatogically tested. The products are available exclusively at Bluemercury's stores and online, with prices ranging from $24-$48.

Bluemercury Bath and Body line offers a series of Awakening Senses beauty products that are truly beautiful for everyday use

Bluemercury is a luxurious retail beauty brand founded in 1999 by Marla Malcolm and Barry J. Beck. The retail stores of Bluemerurcy are located in 178 locations across the US. From the beginning, the brand has been emphasized for selling hyper-personalized, high-quality beauty products.

To continue the momentum, the brand has decided to sell it under its line called Cerulean 6°. Their vision is to provide those products that stimulate the senses from their assortment of fragrance-led products.

The propriety line of luxury beauty brands features top-notch mood-boosting scents and textures paired with luxurious designs and details through their advanced packaging and affordable pricing. The brand follows the principles of having clean, sustainable beauty that can be used for daily use from which individuals are surrounded with.

Bluemercury's best-selling products are mentioned below:

Silken Quench Body Crème : Body oils infused with hibiscus flower shea butter, vitamin E, and fatty acids hydrate the skin for up to forty-eight hours - retail price for $48.

: Body oils infused with hibiscus flower shea butter, vitamin E, and fatty acids hydrate the skin for up to forty-eight hours - retail price for $48. Opal Aura Body Lather : Body wash that contains calming jojoba oil, essential oils, and hydrating rosehip oil, leaving skin soothed and smootheta - retail price for $45.

: Body wash that contains calming jojoba oil, essential oils, and hydrating rosehip oil, leaving skin soothed and smootheta - retail price for $45. Honeyed Halo Body Oil : The body oil mixed with vitamin E and elderflower extract harmony to moisturize for forty-eight hours by glowing up the body's health - retail price for $46.

: The body oil mixed with vitamin E and elderflower extract harmony to moisturize for forty-eight hours by glowing up the body's health - retail price for $46. Divine Glow Body Polish : A body scrub that exfoliates and cleanses the skin is made with essential oils, sunflower oil, and sea clay salt to rejuvenate the skin - retail price for $36.

: A body scrub that exfoliates and cleanses the skin is made with essential oils, sunflower oil, and sea clay salt to rejuvenate the skin - retail price for $36. Scented Candle: Candle mixed with essential fragrance oils, with blends of soy waxes and wicks of natural fibers, elevating the living room - retail price for $86.

Cerulean 6° Bath and Body Line (Image via/ Instagram @ceruleansixdegrees)

Bluemercury's recently established bath, body, and home fragrance line, called the Cerulean 6° collection, is made in light of planning to expand its retail beauty business to bigger heights. The collection line is divided into two fragrances - Constellation and Cloudline, that would be present in all of their beauty products.

The brand's products are worth a try for a self-care day and a journey to create memorable moments.