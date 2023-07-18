Body + Soul Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Guided by the belief of self-care being the foundation of wellness, Body + Soul, a woman-founded company, has launched the Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream. The latest plant-powered cream uses plant extracts working in synergy to stimulate the body's natural ability to heal.

Body + Soul's range of body care products is chemical-free and vegan, formulated with exceptional quality botanical extracts and therapeutic-grade essential oils. Holistically designed to provide aromatherapy and topical benefits, the brand's products aim to rejuvenate the body and lift one's spirits.

The Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream is priced at $29 and exclusively retails on the brand's official website.

From the house of Body + Soul, the brand that makes spiritual, mind, and body wellness enjoyable, the Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream is made for kids but works great for everyone.

The cream is designed specifically to help kids heal when they get hurt. What makes it special is its blend of two elements crucial to healing: cooling to reduce inflammation and warmth to increase fresh blood flow to the area of injury.

This healing cream works great on bruises, pulled muscles, cramps, sprains, and sore muscles, and joints. Talking about their line of products with healing properties, Julia Shih, the founder of Body + Soul, states:

"Body + Soul was born out of my love of herbs and botanicals, both the way they smell in the right combinations and their healing properties. I'm so excited to share my favorite products with you, and hope they make you feel radiant and empowered."

Oki Doki works particularly well for young athletes who are advised to use this cream to warm up their muscles and reduce the risk of injury before physical activity. Ideal for the older age group as well, this healing cream can be used for muscle cramps and joint pain too.

Body + Soul's fast healing cream is a blend of eleven herbs and botanicals working in synergy to reduce inflammation and pain while accelerating the healing process. The Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream consists of:

1) Arnica Montana: An ancient healing herb cherished for its healing properties for centuries. It reduces inflammation, bruising, and pain and diminishes the appearance of scars.

2) Camphor Oil: Topical tree bark extract sought after for its ability to provide pain relief.

3) Clove Oil: A warming herb that increases blood flow and stimulates the body's natural healing reflex.

4) Menthol: Present in a ratio of under 3%, menthol provides heat and activates cooling. It also relieves soreness.

5) Tea Tree Oil: Its unique antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties enhance the speed of wound healing.

6) Matcha Green Tea: A popular morning drink for health freaks, matcha green tea is rich in antioxidants and accelerates healing while repairing the skin.

Body + Soul is immensely popular for its Miracle Sports Cream, a plant-powered pre and post-workout cream, the CBD version of the latest fast healing cream.

A non-CBD spin-off of the company's MiracleSports Cream, Oki Doki Fast Healing Cream can be massaged onto the skin after applying heat on muscle sores or a hot bath.

It is a vegan, 100% plant-based, cruelty-free formulation that treats cuts, scars, and mosquito bites in addition to muscle pain and joint ache. The must-have healing cream is priced at $35 on the brand's official website but is available at an exclusive launch rate of $29 until July 31, 2023.