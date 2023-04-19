Boy George and Culture Club Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

The Boy George and Culture Club has announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour in 2023. The tour, called the Letting It Go Show, will also feature fellow new wave artists Howard Jones and Berlin.

The Letting It Go Show is set to captivate audiences in 25 North American cities, with fans eagerly anticipating the long-awaited return of Boy George and Culture Club's iconic performances.

The Boy George and Culture Club tour tickets are to go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10.00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, April 20.

The Boy George and Culture Club tour will begin in West Palm Beach and end in Concord

Boy George and Culture Club will kick off their month-long scheduled tour with their show in West Palm Beach, which is scheduled to take place on July 13, 2023. after visiting several cities across America. They will finally wrap up their tour with their Concord concert on August 20, 2023.

The following are the complete dates of the tour and venues for the Boy George and Culture Club tour:

July 13, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 15, 2023 – Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 16, 2023 – Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

July 18, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 19, 2023 – Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 20, 2023 – Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

July 22, 2023 – Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 23, 2023 – Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

July 25, 2023 – Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 26, 2023 – Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28, 2023 – Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 29, 2023 – Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 30, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 01, 2023 – Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 03, 2023 – Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 04, 2023 – Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 05, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 08, 2023 – Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

August 10, 2023 – Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 11, 2023 – The Woodlands, TX -Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 12, 2023 – Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 14, 2023 – Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August 18, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 19, 2023 – San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 20, 2023 – Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Learn more about Boy George and his band Culture Club

Boy George is a British singer, songwriter, and DJ who first rose to fame in the 1980s as the lead vocalist of the pop band Culture Club. He was born George Alan O'Dowd in London in 1961 and grew up in a working-class family. From a young age, he was drawn to music and fashion and developed a unique and flamboyant style that would become his signature look.

In 1982, Boy George formed Culture Club with members Roy Hay, Mikey Craig, and Jon Moss. Together, they became one of the most successful and iconic acts of the 1980s, known for their eclectic sound that blended pop, soul, and reggae. Boy George's distinctive voice and androgynous appearance helped set him apart from other singers of the era, and he quickly became a beloved and influential figure in pop culture.

Throughout his career, Boy George has continued to push boundaries and explore new creative avenues. In addition to his music, he has also worked as a DJ, fashion designer, and author, and has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and other social issues being a gay star.

Culture Club

Culture Club is a popular British band in the 1980s, known for its unique and eclectic sound that blended pop, soul, reggae, and other genres. Along with Boy George, the band consisted of members Roy Hay, Mikey Craig, and Jon Moss. They formed in 1981 and quickly became one of the most successful and beloved bands of the era.

The Culture Club had several hit songs during their careers, including Do You Really Want to Hurt Me, Karma Chameleon, and Time (Clock of the Heart), which all reached number one in multiple countries. The band's success was not just limited to the music industry, as they also made a significant impact on pop culture, with their unique and flamboyant style influencing fashion and popular culture throughout the 1980s and beyond.

Despite their initial success, Culture Club faced internal conflicts and tensions and eventually disbanded in 1986. However, they have reunited several times over the years for tours and performances, and remain a beloved and influential band in pop music history.

Today, their music and style continue to inspire new generations of fans around the world.

Poll : 0 votes