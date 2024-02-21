Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor's Charlotte Tilbury makeup regime for BAFTAs 2024 explored

Phoebe Dynevor is well-known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. She recently attended the 2024 BAFTAs and wowed fans with her look. She recently showcased her Charlotte Tilbury makeup routine for BAFTA 2024 looks. She dropped the details of the products she used on her social media account.

Phoebe Dynevor's primary focus has always been flawlessness and a clear complexion. Hence, the products from Charlotte Tilbury helped enhance her look for BAFTA 2024. Phoebe's makeup artist, Gina Kane, was seen using multiple makeup products like Airbrush Flawless Foundation, Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pink Nude, and Super Nudes Easy Eyeshadow Palette from Charlotte Tilbury on her face.

Phoebe Dynevor went with a subtle and dewy look with a light shimmer on her eye for the BAFTA 2024 event on February 19, 2024. She looked elegant with nude pink lips and soft, subtle eye makeup styled with her satin halter neck gown from Louis Vuitton.

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor's makeup routine consists of light coverage formulations from Charlotte Tilbury

1) Charlotte Tilbury Magic Water Cream

Phoebe Dynevor primed her face with Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Water Cream Refillable Gel silicon-free Moisturizer with Niacinamide. This is good for dry, combination, and oily skin types. This bouncy, weightless, fragrance-free gel water cream helps drench dry skin with hydration.

This gel-type cream is perfect for long-lasting hydration and helps to visibly even texture. The essential formulation of this water cream includes niacinamide, water-locking fusion technology, and bio peptide complex. They help the skin's appearance, improve skin tone and texture, and retain moisture.

Price: $100 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Concealer

Phoebe Dynevor used this concealer to highlight the high points of her face and eyes. It helped brighten her eyes and hydrate the under-eye area. This skincare-infused formulation is lightweight and has a long-wearing formula.

The key ingredients of this concealer are hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and golden vitamin C. These ingredients revitalize the skin, soothe it, and visibly brighten it. It is available in 33 shades, which makes it inclusive for every skin type.

Price: $33 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Read More: Emma Stone BAFTA 2024 look: Makeup and bold gown wins with peachy vibes.

3) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation (Image via Sephora)

This is a hybrid skincare foundation. Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton uses this hydrating and noncomedogenic foundation as it is lightweight and sweatproof. This helps brighten her entire face and hydrates it.

This foundation is formulated with selenium, mosscelltec, and aircool. The formulation helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, hydrates the skin, and freshens it. This foundation is available in 40 shades, making it inclusive for every skin type.

The price is $49 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Easy Eyeshadow Palette

The Bridgerton actress used the super nudes' easy eyeshadow palette. The palette includes three cool caramel brown shades and three warm bronze shades. This palette is universal and helps create diverse eye makeup looks.

Phoebe Dynevor used this palette to create a soft and subtle nude and silvery shimmery eye look to go with her Louis Vuitton satin halter neck dress for the BAFTA 2024. This palette is super buildable and has a nice texture. It is long-lasting and doesn't have creases or patchiness.

Price: $60 on the brand's and Sephora's official websites.

5) Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara

Phoebe Dynevor added a touch of mascara to enhance her eyes. She has used the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara, which has an innovative brush and a flat side for coating the lashes. The mascara instantly gives a long-lasting and lengthening formula.

Its exclusive load, comb, and lift technology helps the lashes stay in place longer. It has a lash-lifting polymer that lifts and holds the lashes. It includes carnauba and microcrystalline wax, which adds body and texture to the formula for volume and length. Kerestore creates a super strong conditioning effect on individual hair fibers that makes a thicker look and feel on lashes.

Price: $15 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pink Nude

This is a versatile lip liner and Phoebe Dynevor's favorite lip liner from the brand. She applied the pink nude shade to tone down her lips and make them appear natural.

This lip liner is perfect for every complexion and is cruelty-free. It has a smooth texture for smooth application and lasts up to six hours without smudging. It has deep rose tones for every skin tone and is perfect for every occasion.

Price: $25 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

7) Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Pillow Talk - Original

Phoebe Dynevor's favorite lipstick from Charlotte Tilbury is Matte Revolution Pillow Talk - Original, which adds a flush of color to her lips. According to the brand's official website, this is the best-selling lipstick.

This matte lipstick has a moisturizing matte formula that smoothes and shapes the lips of the dreams. It is made for women of every age and skin tone. It is enriched with nourishing orchid and lipstick tree extracts. This helps the lips appear softer and smoother. It has an angled square tip that helps with the best lipstick application.

Price: $35 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

8) Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand

Phoebe Dynevor used the Beauty highlight wand to add a touch of luminosity to her entire look. The glossy highlight helps to add shine to the face. The formula has a nongreasy finish and is available in 6 flexible shades.

One can apply the highlighter on the apples of the cheeks or wherever one wants a soft, focused glow. The key ingredients are soft-focus silica, lustrous polymers, and sensorial oil. It helps blurs imperfections, enhances skin luminosity, and helps the cheeks get a silky soft feel and shine.

Price: $42 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

9) Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

This is a hydrating, alcohol, and oil-free spray that Phoebe Dynevor used to finish her look and keep the makeup in place. It is lightweight and sets the makeup for 16 hours. It doesn't melt, fade away, or settle into fine lines.

It is infused with film former polymers, Japanese green tea, and aromatic resin. It helps form a solid but flexible breathable film across the skin to keep the makeup. It helps retain the natural moisture barrier for soft and hydrated skin. It blurs the appearance of the pores.

Price: $23 on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

Read more: Dua Lipa’s look for BAFTAs 2024 stuns the internet: “Jaw on the floor”

Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor loves keeping her makeup light and dewy to help her dry skin look hydrated. She chose to wear Charlotte Tilbury's makeup products to help her skin look moisturized and hydrated. She takes care of her skin, and her skincare routine is diligent with hydrating properties.

She pulled off a white halter neck empire-style white satin gown on the red carpet of BAFTA 2024. Her makeup looked dewy and glossy, adding sophistication and elegance to her entire look.