Can Drunk Elephant products be used by Children?

Drunk Elephant has built a cult following in the skincare industry because of its commitment to making clean, efficient formulations but parents tend to question the safety and suitability of these products particularly for kids. Since its inception in 2012, Drunk Elephant has championed a revolutionary yet straightforward philosophy.

It is a skincare line that has gained popularity through emphasizing ingredients that are skin-friendly while avoiding the 'suspicious six', essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical screens, fragrance/dyes, and SLS. These have been developed to be biocompatible yet powerful enough to address various skin issues without compromising its health.

The brand's approach is to eliminate anything that may irritate, sensitize, disrupt, or inflame the skin, and instead, opt for intelligent, biocompatible ingredients that the skin readily recognizes and welcomes.

As per the brand's website, some of its products are kid-friendly. However, replying to FAQ about the products usage in babies, the brand mentions:

"We recommend consulting with a pediatrician before introducing any new skincare products for babies due to their unique, highly sensitive skin."

Are Drunk Elephant products good for kids?

Indeed, children can use the products under certain conditions. The company advocates against exposing kids below 12 years old to high levels of active ingredients in their merchandise. These potent formulations usually tackle specific skin care concerns that do not apply to most younger people.

On their website, they have mentioned,

"Yes, however not every product in our line should be used by younger fans, 12 and under."

Products recommended by the brand for children

For younger fans looking to develop healthy skincare routines, the brand offers gentle options suitable for their age group. These include cleansers like Beste No. 9 and Pekee, moisturizers like Lala and Lippe, and SPF sunscreens like Umbra SPF 30. Additionally, the brand offers hair and body products such as Cocomino and Silkamino hair products and Sili Whipped Body Lotions.

More on Drunk Elephant products

The products are meant for anyone who has any skin concerns; however, not every product is suitable for everyone. It is important to know the needs of a person’s skin and select products based on that. The brand’s range includes ingredients that have been proven by research and aim at delivering clinically proven results, catering to many skin types and concerns.

Most products can be used safely by pregnant or nursing women except for a few such as A-Gloei, A-Passioni, A-Shaba, and Babyfacial. Nevertheless, it is always better to consult a health professional before introducing new skincare products during pregnancy or nursing.

The official website states,

"Anyone with skin can use Drunk Elephant, however, not every product is intended for every customer. It's all about understanding which products are needed based on individual skin concerns. Drunk Elephant products are formulated with research-backed, skin-friendly ingredients that deliver clinically proven results."

The Brand's Take On Veganism

The brand's product formulations are not made in gluten-free factories. As such, there are no guarantees regarding the products’ suitability for individuals with gluten allergies or intolerances.

Users with such needs should seek an independent assessment from a physician to ascertain the products’ fitting for their circumstances. The brand advises that, for safety, the user obtain guidance on ingredient labels from a healthcare provider.

In sum, proper knowledge of product components and their respective requirements is necessary before embarking on the skincare journey.