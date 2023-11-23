Can you dye your hair during pregnancy? Everything you need to know

During pregnancy, women second-guess every activity for the safety of their yet-to-be-born child, and this also includes dyeing the hair.

There are three kinds of dyes: temporary, permanent, and semi-permanent. While temporary dyes wash out after shampooing the hair once, semi-permanent dyes last for four to six weeks, and permanent dyes last till the new roots appear.

The chemicals present in permanent and semi-permanent hair dyes are not highly toxic. Most research, even though limited, shows that it is safe for pregnant women to use hair dyes. However, one can opt for pregnancy-safe hair dyes available in the market.

Women can dye their hair even during pregnancy

In most cases, semi-permanent and permanent dyes consist of chemicals that work together to first remove the original color of the hair and then deposit the new shade. Additionally, hair dyes consist of common active chemicals like ammonia, peroxide, and paraphenylenediamine (PPD).

Ammonia raises the pH level of the hair, enabling the color to change. Meanwhile, peroxide fades away the natural color, and PPD applies the hair dye pigment. Even hair dyes labeled “natural” consist of these three chemicals.

When using hair dye while pregnant, wait to dye the hair until after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy as the risk of chemical substances harming the baby after this time is much lower. Moreover, if one decides to dye their hair by themselves, they must:

wear gloves

leave the dye on for a minimum amount of time

rinse the scalp once the dye is applied

and work in a well-ventilated space

Highlighting the hair by applying the hair dye only to strands of hair also reduces the risk to the baby. It is important to know that the chemicals in a hair dye are only absorbed by the hair and not the scalp. But it is always safer to choose alternatives like pure vegetable dyes or henna.

Additionally, pregnant women must avoid dyeing their hair if there are any open cuts, abscesses, or skin conditions, as tiny openings on the scalp can make it easy for chemicals to enter the bloodstream.

Some of the pregnancy-safe hair dyes that pregnant women can use are:

1) Matrix Biolage Plant-Based Hair Color ($19.69)

The Matrix Biolage hair colour is an 82-100% plant-based, vegan, no-lift hair color available in multiple shades for endless hair color combinations. It lasts up to 20 washes and reveals healthy, shiny, strong hair with the advantage of not using a developer after one service. The dye consists of natural ingredients like coconut oil and cassia leaves and is ammonia-free.

2) Naturtint Permanent Hair Color ($18)

This is the first permanent hair color certified by the United States Department of Agriculture as environmentally-minded BioPreferred. The Naturtint hair colour is plant-infused, cruelty-free, ammonia-free, paraben-free, and vegan, offering high impact and shine. It is available in 35 shades and helps women achieve their desired hair shade throughout their pregnancy.

Remember that pregnancy affects the hair’s normal condition, meaning it can react differently to treatments like coloring or perming compared to how it usually does.

Hair can also become more or less unpredictable or absorbent during pregnancy. Hence it is important to always do a strand test before going all in and to speak to one’s hairdresser and healthcare provider for advice.