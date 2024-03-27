Can you sleep in Youthforia makeup? Everything about the Korean makeup brand explored

In 2021, Fiona Co Chan introduced Youthforia, a Korean makeup brand that stood out for its unique idea – makeup one can sleep in. The brand was created during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, influenced by the limitations on social interaction. Fiona found herself repeatedly drawn to the idea that the essence of makeup lies in hanging out with friends, often leading to the oversight of removing makeup at the end of the day.
It was this realization that fueled her ambition to create makeup that not only enhanced beauty, but also prioritized skin health. Fiona envisioned products so skin-friendly that wearing them felt comfortable enough for you to sleep in them.
She was inspired to develop makeup that is not only good for skin but also allows one to seamlessly transition from day to night without the need to remove it. During the brand's development phase, Fiona and her husband personally tested the lab samples by sleeping in them.
The result was improved skin and a paradigm shift in Fiona's beauty routine philosophy – makeup as an extension of skincare.
Sleeping in Youthforia makeup?
Youthforia positions itself at the intersection of elevated playfulness, high-quality formulas, and a commitment to skincare. The brand prides itself on infusing fun into makeup without compromising on performance or skin health.
One distinctive aspect of this brand's testing process is sleeping in the makeup to ensure its safety and skin-friendly nature. It utilizes plant-based synthetics, offering luxurious textures and high performance while prioritizing nutritionally dense and bio-based formulas that contribute to skin improvement with each wear. People who are interested in purchasing Youthforia makeup products can avail them from the brand's official website.
Youthforia's website describes it as follows:
"We are a clean and sustainable makeup company with skin-friendly ingredients. We test all of our makeup by sleeping in it. Using plant-based synthetics to achieve the luxurious textures and high performance we want while offering nutritionally-dense and BioBased formulas to improve your skin with every wear."
Skin Chi Complex: A signature blend
All Youthforia products boast the Skin Chi complex, a proprietary blend infused into every item. This complex aligns with the brand's mission to not only enhance beauty but also nourish and treat the skin. Youthforia adheres to Green Chemistry principles, formulating with at least 90% naturally derived ingredients instead of fossil fuels, and its products are certified by the USDA BioPreferred Program.
Suitability for all skin types
Youthforia's goal is to create products that welcome people of all skin types, such as normal, dry, combination, sensitive, acne-prone, and mature skin. The company ensures its items are both vegan and cruelty-free.
However, it also suggests testing new products on a small area of skin first to determine if a product is suitable for them. It aims to formulate cosmetics accommodating diverse skin while prioritizing safety through patch-testing by customers.
Ingredient transparency and purity
Youthforia promises to deliver vegan and cruelty-free products, claiming that none of their ingredients or finished products have been tested on animals. The organization focuses on sourcing renewable plant-based ingredients.
It additionally keeps away from phthalates and parabens, synthetic concoctions that may influence wellbeing over the long haul.
Additionally, the brand's products are scent free, thinking about clients who may have touchiness or sensitivities prompted by scented synthetics regularly included just to improve aroma or look.
A viral sensation
Youthforia's color-changing blush received significant notice after gaining online popularity. The blush was reported to alter its hue depending on the pH of the skin it was applied to.
This groundbreaking ability to automatically adjust to a person's unique skin chemistry highlights Youthforia's focus on developing advanced cosmetics benefiting all kinds of customers.
Product range
Following the initial achievement of its breakthrough viral product, it has broadened its assortment to encompass serum foundations that correspond with the brand's philosophy of cosmetics as an expansion of skincare. These foundations furnish users the adaptability to wear makeup overnight, further accentuating novel situation in the beauty space.
The brand recognizes that makeup has developed past being solely for outward appearances and now plays a more significant role in overall skin health and wellness. It strives to meet this changing consumer need through products that seamlessly blend the benefits of both skincare and cosmetics.
Their serum foundations supply nourishing formulas infused with active skincare ingredients to nourish the skin from within even as one sleeps. This innovative approach strives to make everyday makeup application an effortless part of one's regular healthy skin routine.
The brand emerges as a distinctive player in the makeup landscape, challenging conventional norms by offering makeup that not only enhances beauty but also treats the skin.