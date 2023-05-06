Carlos Vives Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

Grammy Award-winning artist Carlos Vives has announced his new tour, El Tour de los 30. The tour is set to kick off in August 2023 and will be a celebration of Vives' journey toward his roots and the milestones that made him an ambassador of the Colombian sound worldwide.

El Tour de los 30 will take Carlos Vives to some of the most iconic venues in North America, including the Radio City Music Hall in New York, the Rosemont Theatre in Chicago, and the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The tour will feature some of Vives' most beloved hits as well as new material from his newly released album, Escalona: Nunca Había Grabado Así.

Tickets for the tour for the general public are on sale starting May 5, at 10 am local time through TicketMaster.

Carlos Vives’ tour will begin in New York and end in Los Angeles

Carlos Vives will kick off his tour with a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York, which is scheduled to take place on August 19, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the Colombian singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Los Angeles concert at the Microsoft Theater on November 5, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

August 19, 2023 - New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

October 19, 2023 - Chicago, IL, Rosemont Theatre

October 21, 2023 - Boston, MA, Wang Theater

October 22, 2023 - Washington, DC, EagleBank Arena

October 28, 2023 - Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

October 29, 2023 - Orlando, FL, Amway Center

November 2, 2023 - Dallas, TX, Texas Trust CU Theatre

November 3, 2023 - Houston, TX, Smart Financial Centre

November 5, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA, Microsoft Theater

Carlos Vives won two Grammy Awards and 17 Latin Grammy Awards in his music career

Carlos Vives is a Colombian singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur. He is known for his contributions to the Latin music industry. He was born on August 7, 1961, in Santa Marta, Colombia.

Vives began his music career in the mid-1980s with the release of his debut album, Por Fuera y Por Dentro, in 1986. However, he gained international recognition in the 1990s with the release of his album La Tierra del Olvido in 1995, which became a huge commercial success in Latin America.

Over the years, Carlos Vives has won several awards and recognition for his contributions to Latin music. He has won two Grammy Awards, 17 Latin Grammy Awards, and one Billboard Latin Music Award, among other accolades.

In addition to his music career, Vives has also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in several Colombian telenovelas and films. He recently starred in a comedy-drama called The Low Tone Club. He is also a philanthropist and has been involved in several charitable causes throughout his career, including supporting education and environmental conservation efforts in Colombia.

One unique aspect of Vives' music is his focus on the traditional rhythms and instruments of Colombia's Caribbean coast, such as vallenato and cumbia. He has also incorporated elements of rock, pop, and other genres into his music, creating a distinct sound that has earned him worldwide acclaim.

Overall, Carlos Vives is widely recognized as one of the most influential and successful Latin artists of all time. He is one of the most renowned and influential Latin American artists of all time, and he is considered a pioneer of the New Colombian Sound movement, which fuses traditional Colombian music with rock and pop.

