Charlotte Tilbury launches Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm: Cost and Benefits

One of the popular luxury beauty brands, Charlotte Tilbury has recently launched Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm. This gloss is infused with the brand’s lip-amplifying secret that works its magic from the first application, resulting in maximizing the pout. The brand claims that their latest product makes the lips appear smoother and more voluminized with prolonged application.

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm is available on the brand's official website for $35.

Features and benefits of Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm

Charlotte Tilbury’s range of lip products has found a prominent place in the beauty arsenal of every makeup enthusiast, given the Pillow Talk lipstick has been dubbed the perfect nude shade flattering all skin tones. The brand’s Magic Cream and Hollywood Flawless Filter are often raved about and reviewed by beauty influencers, making it a globally loved luxury beauty brand.

The brand introduces Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm on its website:

“Darlings, discover my NEW! Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm, a lip-plumping lip gloss to SUPERSIZE + MAXIMISE! Just PUMP, PLUMP + POUT for big lips, WOW!”

The brand's founder, Charlotte Tilbury MBE, mentions in the product's description that she has bottled every beauty enthusiast's big lip fantasies into the newly launched lip plumper.

The Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm is available in two universally flattering shades: Fair/Medium and Medium/Deep. Fair/Medium is a pink nude shade that is ideal for people with cool undertones. Meanwhile, Medium/Deep is a brown-berry pink shade which is a good choice for people with warm undertones.

Key benefits of Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm are:

The luxury beauty brand claims that the lip gloss makes the lips appear 93% plump instantly. It can visibly increase the volume of lips by 25% within two weeks of use. The newly launched lip gloss is infused with Plumpgasm Heat + Ice Technology which offers hydrating comfort. It contains collageneer that delivers an instant 3D optical illusion and a glazed finish. The lip gloss consists of hyaluronic acid that provides two times more hydration. It has glittering pink pigments that give the iconic Pillow Talk effect which Charlotte Tilbury is famous for. The luxury beauty brand states that the new gloss makes the lips appear smoother by 77% immediately after use.

Easy to apply, Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm can be layered on top of another lip product with the diamond tip of the applicator. Known for its precision, the applicator delivers the perfect amount of product to the lips in a single swipe.

Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm is an addition to the unique lip enhancing formulations available in the beauty arena that makeup lovers are trying their hands on.