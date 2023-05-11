Chicago's 2023 tour: Tickets, presale, date, venue & more

Chicago, the legendary American rock band, has announced its highly anticipated 2023 North American tour, which promises to be one of the biggest events of the year for music lovers across the continent.
The 2023 tour, which is set to kick off in May and run until autumn, will feature performances in some of the biggest cities Including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Columbia, and several others.
Tickets for the tour are now available to buy through StubHub, where purchase is 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program. However, the prices can vary according to demand and availability.
Chicago's tour will begin in Milwaukee and end in Bethlehem
Chicago will kick off their months-long scheduled tour with their concert in Milwaukee which is scheduled to take place on May 05, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Bethlehem concert on November 11, 2023.
The following are the complete dates and venues for the Chicago tour:
- May 05, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
- May 10, 2023 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center
- May 12, 2023 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
- May 13, 2023 - Coralville, IA - Xtream Arena
- May 16, 2023 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
- May 17, 2023 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center
- May 19, 2023 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center
- May 20, 2023 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino
- May 21, 2023 - Moorehead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts - Bluestem Amphitheater
- May 23, 2023 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts
- May 25, 2023 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium - Iowa State Center
- May 26, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater
- May 27, 2023 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater
- Jun 16, 2023 - Evansville, IN - The Old National Events Plaza
- Jun 17, 2023 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
- Jun 18, 2023 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival
- Jun 20, 2023 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
- Jun 21, 2023 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center
- Jun 23, 2023 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre at Westbury
- Jun 24, 2023 - Farmingville, NY - Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill
- Jun 25, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey
- Jun 27, 2023 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- Jun 29, 2023 - Stamford, CT - The Palace Theatre Stamford
- Jun 30, 2023 - Springfield, MA - MGM Springfield
- Jul 01, 2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Jul 06, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
- Jul 07, 2023 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival
- Jul 08, 2023 - Bay Harbor, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts
- Aug 10, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
- Aug 11, 2023 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
- Aug 12, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
- Aug 15, 2023 - Tucson, AZ - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
- Aug 16, 2023 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
- Aug 18, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
- Aug 19, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
- Aug 20, 2023 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre
- Aug 22, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
- August 23, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
- August 25, 2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
- August 26, 2023 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley
- August 29, 2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
- August 30, 2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
- September 01, 2023 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair Events Center
- September 02, 2023 - Toppenish, WA - Legends Casino Event Center
- September 03, 2023 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
- September 14, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino - Margaritaville
- September 15, 2023 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino
- September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Memorial Center
- September 19, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
- September 20, 2023 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- September 22, 2023 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
- September 23, 2023 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre
- September 25, 2023 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
- September 26, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
- September 28, 2023 - Durham, NC - DPAC
- September 29, 2023 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
- September 30, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- October 03, 2023 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium
- October 04, 2023 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- October 06, 2023 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- October 07, 2023 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound
- November 11, 2023 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Chicago is an American band with over 100 million albums sold worldwide
Chicago is an American rock band formed in 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. The original lineup consisted of seven members, including a horn section, which helped to give the band its distinctive sound. The band's early music was a fusion of rock, jazz, and soul, with politically charged lyrics.
Chicago's self-titled debut album was released in 1969 and featured the hit singles Make Me Smile and 25 or 6 to 4. The album was a commercial and critical success, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and receiving a gold certification.
Over the years, Chicago has released a string of hit albums and singles, including If You Leave Me Now, Hard to Say I'm Sorry, and You're the Inspiration. The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time.
Chicago has received numerous awards and recognition for their contributions to music. They have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and also won a Grammy Awards for their song If You Leave Me Now in 1977.
In addition to Chicago's musical achievements, Chicago has also been recognized for their philanthropic work. The band has donated millions of dollars to various charitable including the American Cancer Society.