Chicago's 2023 tour: Tickets, presale, date, venue & more

Chicago, the legendary American rock band, has announced its highly anticipated 2023 North American tour, which promises to be one of the biggest events of the year for music lovers across the continent.

The 2023 tour, which is set to kick off in May and run until autumn, will feature performances in some of the biggest cities Including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Columbia, and several others.

Tickets for the tour are now available to buy through StubHub, where purchase is 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program. However, the prices can vary according to demand and availability.

Chicago's tour will begin in Milwaukee and end in Bethlehem

Chicago will kick off their months-long scheduled tour with their concert in Milwaukee which is scheduled to take place on May 05, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Bethlehem concert on November 11, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the Chicago tour:

May 05, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

May 10, 2023 - La Crosse, WI - La Crosse Center

May 12, 2023 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

May 13, 2023 - Coralville, IA - Xtream Arena

May 16, 2023 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

May 17, 2023 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

May 19, 2023 - New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

May 20, 2023 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

May 21, 2023 - Moorehead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts - Bluestem Amphitheater

May 23, 2023 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

May 25, 2023 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium - Iowa State Center

May 26, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

May 27, 2023 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

Jun 16, 2023 - Evansville, IN - The Old National Events Plaza

Jun 17, 2023 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center

Jun 18, 2023 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

Jun 20, 2023 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Jun 21, 2023 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

Jun 23, 2023 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre at Westbury

Jun 24, 2023 - Farmingville, NY - Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Jun 25, 2023 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey

Jun 27, 2023 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Jun 29, 2023 - Stamford, CT - The Palace Theatre Stamford

Jun 30, 2023 - Springfield, MA - MGM Springfield

Jul 01, 2023 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Jul 06, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Jul 07, 2023 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival

Jul 08, 2023 - Bay Harbor, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts

Aug 10, 2023 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

Aug 11, 2023 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Aug 12, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

Aug 15, 2023 - Tucson, AZ - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Aug 16, 2023 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

Aug 18, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

Aug 19, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Aug 20, 2023 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre

Aug 22, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

August 23, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

August 25, 2023 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

August 26, 2023 - Lincoln, CA - The Venue at Thunder Valley

August 29, 2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

August 30, 2023 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

September 01, 2023 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair Events Center

September 02, 2023 - Toppenish, WA - Legends Casino Event Center

September 03, 2023 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

September 14, 2023 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino - Margaritaville

September 15, 2023 - Norman, OK - Riverwind Casino

September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Memorial Center

September 19, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

September 20, 2023 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 22, 2023 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

September 23, 2023 - Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Theatre

September 25, 2023 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

September 26, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

September 28, 2023 - Durham, NC - DPAC

September 29, 2023 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

September 30, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 03, 2023 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

October 04, 2023 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

October 06, 2023 - Tallahassee, FL - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

October 07, 2023 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound

November 11, 2023 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Chicago is an American band with over 100 million albums sold worldwide

Chicago is an American rock band formed in 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. The original lineup consisted of seven members, including a horn section, which helped to give the band its distinctive sound. The band's early music was a fusion of rock, jazz, and soul, with politically charged lyrics.

Chicago's self-titled debut album was released in 1969 and featured the hit singles Make Me Smile and 25 or 6 to 4. The album was a commercial and critical success, reaching No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and receiving a gold certification.

Over the years, Chicago has released a string of hit albums and singles, including If You Leave Me Now, Hard to Say I'm Sorry, and You're the Inspiration. The band has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time.

Chicago has received numerous awards and recognition for their contributions to music. They have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and also won a Grammy Awards for their song If You Leave Me Now in 1977.

In addition to Chicago's musical achievements, Chicago has also been recognized for their philanthropic work. The band has donated millions of dollars to various charitable including the American Cancer Society.

