Clinique Black Honey Almost lipstick review: Where to buy, price, and other details of the trending lip product

Clinique Black Honey Almost lipstick is back with a bang and has gone viral, though there is nothing new about it. It was quite a rage in the 90s and is quite likely to have been a part of your mother’s makeup bag. Thanks to TikTok, with the hashtag #cliniqueblackhoney, it currently enjoys more than 110M views.

Today, the brand proudly claims to sell a tube of Clinique Black Honey Almost lipstick every 3 minutes. Advertised as "not quite lipstick, not quite gloss," it has a balm-like texture that can be easily layered.

The transparent pigment of this lipstick combines with the natural and individual tone of every user’s lips to create something unique. Let’s see what has led to the recent Clinique Black Honey Almost lipstick trend.

Woman applying Clinique Black Honey lipstick (Image via Clinique)

Popularity of Clinique Black Honey Almost lipstick explored

Clinique Black Honey (Image via Amazon)

This lipstick offers you all that you are looking for in a lipstick. It’s glossy, sheer, and lightweight with a soft shine. Extremely versatile, this non-staining lip color gives a moist look and is moisturizing as well.

The best part is that this color works for everyone and is compact enough to be carried anywhere. Its USP is that it works well for all skin tones and age groups. As it accentuates the natural color of the lips, it looks slightly different for everyone who wears it.

Clinique quickly took advantage of the hype created by a TikToker who posted that the lipstick was used by various celebrity actresses in movies and shows, Julia Roberts in Stepmom being one of them. It reposted user-generated content on TikTok and flooded social media with posts about the lipstick.

This popular lipstick retails at $ 24 but is available on the Amazon site for $19.26 and in a pack of two it costs $37.49 only. It is also sold at Target, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Macy’s, and the Clinique website for just 24 dollars. Clinique also has a glittery, limited-edition pack of lipstick for only $30.

What made Clinique Black Honey Almost lipstick go viral recently?

Clinique Black Honey Almost lipstick going viral is the perfect example of TikTok has influence on beauty trends. Once again, an observant TikToker posted about how Liv Tyler wore the iconic Black Honey Almost lipstick in “Lord of the Rings” movies. Fans went into a frenzy to acquire the same, leading to the revival of Clinique Black Honey Almost lipstick, and employees at Sephora struggled with the lipstick selling out everywhere.

This led to a snowball effect, with more and more people intent on buying the same because it wasn't readily available, which is how human psychology usually works. Of course, this product suited everyone irrespective of their skin type and skin tone.

Clinique also got the brand ambassador Emilia Clarke to use the product live on instagram for the first time.

The success of Clinique Black Honey Almost lipstick speaks of a more significant trend in the world of beauty where users want products that not only feel good and have color payoff but have other benefits too. It suits all skin types and skin tones and looks flattering on everyone.

The lipstick that went viral (Image via Amazon)

Your lips look gorgeous, your teeth look whiter, and it can be applied without a mirror. More importantly, it makes you feel desirable. Its revival is also a testimony to the power of social media and how it can make or break a product.