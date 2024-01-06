Whenever we talk about colored contact lenses, we presume that it’s for changing the eyes’ color. And more often than not, it is.

But apart from cosmetic reasons, they are used for patients to decrease glare or alter color perception in cases of color blindness. Whether for cosmetic or medical reasons, it is important to remember that colored contact lenses, especially those bought over the counter, pose risks of which most people are aware.

Maximum eye-related injuries are reported around Halloween which is because people use contact lenses that are not medically approved. Colored contact lenses are popular as they allow for a variation of patterns that can create either a natural or bold appearance.

A person with brown eyes can choose hazel hues for a slight change of color of the iris or may choose amber or green hues for a more dramatic look. Despite the ease of use, over-the-counter colored contact lenses have the highest rates of complications among contact lens users.

Risks of over-the-counter colored contact lenses

Cosmetic colored lenses (image via Freepik)

Most people did not know that selling contact lenses over the counter and without a prescription is not legal. They also did not know that 'one size fits all' does not apply to colored contact lenses that parasites can attach to lenses causing infections and that 'anime' lenses are not approved by the FDA.

Most did not know how to clean their contact lenses properly.

It is extremely important to understand how colored lenses raise the chances of adverse events (AEs) as compared to clear prescription contact lenses.

Adverse events (AEs)

Over-the-counter colored contact lenses can be risky (image via Freepik)

Over-the-counter colored lenses are more likely to cause infection and inflammation due to their composition. Corneal infections, scratches on the cornea, allergic reactions, impaired vision and blindness are all possible risks.

Most colored contact lenses contain a majority of the pigment within 0.4 mm of the surface which affects safety and comfort.

Most colored lenses fail the rub-off test which is done to determine the detachment of the color pigments. This leads to an increase in AEs and problems with vision as these pigments are found to have toxic elements that damage the ocular surface tissue.

Any pigment is harmful to the eyes and lenses that have pigments on the surface of the lens cause more friction as compared to clear lenses.

Colored cosmetic lenses have less consistent surfaces which leads to decreased lubrication and increased surface roughness. This leads to unstable visual acuity and a decrease in comfort while wearing lenses.

Acanthamoeba keratitis can occur if people are not taught about avoiding the use of water while inserting and removing lenses. Hydrogen peroxide solutions have reduced this problem but studies show that the composition of the lenses can cause Acanthamoeba to attach to the lenses.

Colored contact lenses are often thicker or have more pigment than traditional contacts which gives less oxygen to the eye and can cause dryness and infections.

Colored lenses use an opaque tint that fits over the iris of the eye. The middle of the lens is left clear to see through it openly. As contacts can move around in your eyes when you blink, the “hole” in the center of the lens may not line up exactly with the pupil which can impair vision.

Minimizing risks of over-the-counter colored contact lenses

Despite all the risks that over-the-counter colored lenses pose, there has been a steady increase in their use. The best way to minimize risks is through education and awareness.

All contacts, colored or plain, come under the category of medical devices and should be used only through a prescription.

Colored contacts need to be fitted specifically to your eyes and bought through an approved source.

When buying colored contacts, your eyes need to be specifically measured and bought through a customized prescription from an optometrist.

Wash your hands thoroughly before touching your contacts or your eyes.

Clean and store your colored contacts as instructed. Use only the prescribed solution to clean and store your contacts.

Replace your colored contacts as instructed and don't over-wear them.

Remove your contacts immediately if you experience any irritation, redness, discomfort, or discharge in your eyes.

Colored contact lenses are most of the time worn for cosmetic reasons and to create an effect. There has been a steady increase in their use but medical practitioners do warn that they pose several risks that people are unaware of. In extreme cases, they can even cause blindness and that's why it's so important to be aware of their disadvantages and risks so that steps can be taken to minimize the danger to our eyes.