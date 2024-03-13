Coors Light wants March Madness basketball fans to chill through the upcoming tournaments as the company recently introduced an all-new 'Countdown to Chill' advent calendar. Created in partnership with Mischief, the 21-day advent calendars are packed with several gifts aimed at helping fans keep the game and bracket challenge stress away.

From Chill Tea mixes to Glass Slipper Charms, Press-On Nails, and Help Please Candles, the advent calendar comes with over 21 gifts. Available nationwide starting as early as March 11, it can be purchased from the company's website - shop.coorslight.com.

Priced at over $21 each, the Countdown to Chill advent calendar is only available in limited quantities of 100. Fans looking forward to getting their hands on the calendars may have to be quick, as they won't be restocked after all units are sold out.

The Countdown to Chill advent calendars are available to order starting March 11 (Image via ItsIman / Pixabay)

The brewing company unveiled the advent calendar this Monday, with Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing at Molson Coors, saying:

"Between busted brackets, fairytale stories, and game upsets, March is definitely not chill for college basketball fans. Coors Light doesn't want a busted bracket to break you, so we're bringing chill through our countdown to chill calendar, inspiring fans to Choose Chill throughout the tournament."

All you need to know about Coors Light's Countdown to Chill advent calendars

Expand Tweet

With over 68 teams participating in the March Madness tournaments, the competition is guaranteed to be at an all-time high. However, there's more to the game, as fans nationwide will also be attempting the long-running bracket challenges, where multiple people put money in a pool and predict the most winners to win the prize pool.

Be it for the bracket challenges or the fun games, the tournament will see fans experiencing a roller coaster of sweet and sour emotions and Coors Light doesn't want to let go of the opportunity as it has now introduced new Countdown to Chill advent calendars. Similar to Christmas advent calendars, the game calendars come with unique gifts for each of the 21 game days.

Whether your favorite team wins and moves to the next stage or gets eliminated and goes home, fans can savor the bittersweet emotions every day by unwrapping the gifts from the advent calendar. From Coors Light Lager to Glass Slipper Charms, trendy Specs to Cheering gloves, bath soaps, and much more, the advent calendars have almost everything fans need to relax after a tiring game or prediction day.

The Countdown to Chill advent calendars come with 21 unique gifts for the March Madness season (Image via Coors Light)

As if the exciting gifts were not enough, the brewing company is also kicking off limited-time giveaways with massive prizes like - themed merch, custom sneakers, ESPN+ subscriptions, and much more.

The nationwide giveaways will be starting along with the tournament on March 19 and fans will be able to participate through the Coors Light social media pages.

The NCAA men's tournament kicks off on March 19 and will be going on until April 8. The game will be played in several stages, including - Selection Sunday, First Four, First Round, Second Round, Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and the NCAA championship game. Fans will be able to stream the matches live on major digital platforms like CBS, TBS, TNT, or TruTV.