Curling mousse vs curling cream: Best for texture and key differences

When it comes to heaping textured and curly hair, two kinds of styling products reign in the hair care section—curling mousse and curling cream. But with each product promising to boost the natural beauty and texture of wavy hair, choosing between the two can be a morning routine dilemma.

While a curling mousse and curling cream may sound similar, they differ in texture and density as well as what other benefits they can provide for the hair.

Anyone who has curly hair knows the importance of picking the right product. Otherwise, it can leave the curls feeling more dry, frizzy, and lifeless. Hence, in this article, we’ve outlined the key differences between the two to see where they fit into one’s curly hair care routine.

Disclaimer: This is purely the writer's opinion. We may have missed out on a few things. Please share your thoughts in the comments.

What is a curling mousse?

Curling mousse, also called curl styling foam, usually comes in a pressurized aerosol can and is a foam-based styling product. With an airy texture, mousse-based curl-defining products can give the hair a weightless definition and can be used as a hair styler and refresher.

While this hair product for curly hair is best applied on wet hair, it can also be used on dry hair to help redefine the curls.

Pros and cons of curling mousse

A curling mousse offers multiple benefits, such as:

It can be a styling ally for adding a touch of fullness and buoyancy to curls, accentuating the wave formation with volume and bounce with its weightless texture.

With its lightweight, foamy texture, applying a curling mousse will not weigh down the curls or leave a sticky feeling.

It also has a deterrent against frizz with a slight stiffening effect without weighing the hair down or causing crunchiness and acts as a protective layer for the strands against humidity.

Using a curling mousse also has some drawbacks:

Overusing a curling mousse can lead to product buildup, leaving the hair feeling stiff, and is also not good for the scalp.

With a base made of water and alcohol, mousse styling products can dry out the hair, especially the ends.

What is a curling cream?

Curling cream or curl-defining cream is as the name suggests—a hair styling product that defines curls and has a rich, creamy consistency. With formulas that are typically a blend of natural oils and hydration emulsion of water, the main job of curl cream is to both moisturize and condition the hair from the inside out.

For maximum curl definition, curl creams are best applied on soaking wet hair, right after rinsing the shampoo or leaving in some conditioner.

Pros and cons of curling cream

The benefits of a curling cream include:

Curling creams define the wave pattern without a cast or that crunchy effect like the strands are glued in place, which is best for keeping the curls soft and touchable.

With generally plenty of moisturizing ingredients, a curl cream can hydrate and strengthen the hair in the long run, which can be helpful for those looking to refresh and revive their curls in between washes.

It also has shine-enhancing effects as creams for curly hair can smooth the cuticle so moisture can easily travel through the entire shaft and create a healthy-looking shine.

Some of the drawbacks of using a curling cream include:

Using more than necessary, curl cream can weigh down the curls, especially when used on fine hair.

With its rich texture, excessively using a curl cream can also leave the hair greasy.

Key differences between curling mousse and curling cream

Despite the obvious difference in texture and density, with mousses having an airy, foam formula and curl cream with a thick, creamy texture, both products can enhance the wave pattern, prevent frizzy hair, and add shine to curls.

Both can also be used to refresh the curls, but the “how” is different. Curling mousses are a great volumizer as it has a heat-activated polymer that swells and binds together when dried, giving volume to fine and limp waves. Meanwhile, curl-enhancing creams revitalize and refresh curls by locking in hydration, moisture, and nourishment into the curls.

With their lightweight, foamy texture, a curl-defining mousse is weightless enough for fine strands and loose curls or beachy waves. On the other hand, the richer texture of curl creams provides a stronger hold and definition for tighter curls.

What is best for textured and curly hair?

When it comes to the curling mousse vs curling cream debate for texture, there is no clear winner as both can help take care of curly hair, and choosing between the two depends on the hair needs. If one wants to enhance the wave pattern, add shine, prevent frizz, add texture, and hydrate, a curl cream would be an ideal option. But for those who want to enhance their waves, protect from frizz, protect the curls from humidity, add texture, and lift the roots for additional curl volume, they can opt for a curling mousse.

That said, it’s also quite common to use curl mousses and creams together for getting optimal hydration and texture definition for the hair.

